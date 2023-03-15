Assimilated Voyager





Model/Textures by: MRJOHN





Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon





carrier by: Sleight42





sfx : Star Trek Bridge Commander, MRJOHN ,U1 and Hexagonal Nexul





In the mirror universe, Marshal Janeway allowed herseld to be assimilated and fought the Borg Queen in a mental battle.

After winning the fight, Marshal Janeway took control of the borg collective and used their technology to enhance her own ship,

the I.S.S Voyager and used the drones to fight for her bidding. This ship, being extremely powerful, allowed Marshal Janeway to

take control of quite a bit of the Terran Empire and allowed her to ally with many powerful factions.