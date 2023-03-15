893 ONLINE

Assimilated Voyager

Assimilated VoyagerModel/Textures by: MRJOHNHardpointing by: Greystar the Dragoncarrier by: Sleight42sfx : Star Trek Bridge Commander, MRJOH...

Download

  • 16 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 4.72MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Assimilated Voyager


Model/Textures by: MRJOHN


Hardpointing by: Greystar the Dragon


carrier by: Sleight42


sfx : Star Trek Bridge Commander, MRJOHN ,U1 and Hexagonal Nexul


In the mirror universe, Marshal Janeway allowed herseld to be assimilated and fought the Borg Queen in a mental battle. 

After winning the fight, Marshal Janeway took control of the borg collective and used their technology to enhance her own ship, 

the I.S.S Voyager and used the drones to fight for her bidding. This ship, being extremely powerful, allowed Marshal Janeway to 

take control of quite a bit of the Terran Empire and allowed her to ally with many powerful factions.

Read More

Download '212516-184224-Assimilated Voyager.zip' (4.72MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 15th March 2023 8:21am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Grey da Derg


102 XP

Registered 6th November 2022

10 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File