A new mod for Bridge Commander in 2020? Is that even possible? Yes it is. I completely broke my graphics card so I'm left with just my PCs integrated GPU and old games.
So I decided to complete this unfinished mod that I stopped working on many years ago. So here it is!
This is the completion of Defiants original idea and mod so a lot of credit goes to him. His mod was quite rudimentary and I consider this the completed version.
What does this mod do?
This mod enables you to send Brex to Engineering and communicate with him via the main screen. While in Engineering Brex works more efficiently!
- Boost to engines: 5%
- Boost to energy output: 5%
- Boost to shield recharge: 5%
- Boost to phaser recharge: 5%
- Boost to pulse weapon/torpedo recharge: 5%
- Boost to repair teams: 15%
Requirements:
- Bridge Commander
- Bridge Commander 1.1 Patch
- Kobayashi Maru 2011.10
Installation instructions:
- Copy the folder 'scripts' inside 'Brex to Engineering' to your Bridge Commander folder. Overwrite if you have a older version of this mod.
- Don't forget to activate the 'Brex to Engineering' Mutator inside 'Configure' -> 'Customize' -> 'Mutators'.
How to use this mod:
- A button called "Go to Engineering" now appears in Brexs menu. Click it to send him to the Engineering deck.
- Once in Engineering you can contact him by pressing F5 (or a different "Talk to engineering" button if you reassigned it) or by clicking the "Contact Engineer" in the XOs (Saffi) menu.
- You can recall Brex by clicking "Call Engineer to Bridge" in the XOs (Saffi) menu.
Changes compared to previous versions:
- There was a bug with the Elite Force II replacement crew where Brex got a weird permanent "tan" after returning from Engineering. This is now fixed.
- Brex now says "Aye aye Sir" (with lip sync) each time you give him the order to go to Engineering instead just leaving without a word.
- Added a door sound for when Brex enters or exits the turbolift (they were completely quiet before).
- A assortment of game destroying bug fixes.
- The option to send Brex to Engineering now only appears if a Bridge has a Engineering deck (whats the point of sending him to Engineering in a shuttle?) The supported bridges are: "Galaxy", "Sovereign", "Draxon" and "EBorg".
Let me know if you discover a bug or if I forgot to give credit to someone please. Hope you enjoy!
Trollface3 (on Nexusmods)
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 12th April 2020 2:58pm
Thank you!
Amazing to see something finished after all these years! Nice work!