A new mod for Bridge Commander in 2020? Is that even possible? Yes it is. I completely broke my graphics card so I'm left with just my PCs integrated GPU and old games. So I decided to complete this unfinished mod that I stopped working on many years ago. So here it is! This is the completion of Defiants original idea and mod so a lot of credit goes to him. His mod was quite rudimentary and I consider this the completed version. What does this mod do? ---------------------- This mod enables you to send Brex to Engineering and communicate with him via the main screen. While in Engineering Brex works more efficiently! - Boost to engines: 5% - Boost to energy output: 5% - Boost to shield recharge: 5% - Boost to phaser recharge: 5% - Boost to pulse weapon/torpedo recharge: 5% - Boost to repair teams: 15% Requirements: ------------- - Bridge Commander - Bridge Commander 1.1 Patch - Kobayashi Maru 2011.10 Installation instructions: -------------------------- - Copy the folder 'scripts' inside 'Brex to Engineering' to your Bridge Commander folder. Overwrite if you have a older version of this mod. - Don't forget to activate the 'Brex to Engineering' Mutator inside 'Configure' -> 'Customize' -> 'Mutators'. How to use this mod: -------------------- - A button called "Go to Engineering" now appears in Brexs menu. Click it to send him to the Engineering deck. - Once in Engineering you can contact him by pressing F5 (or a different "Talk to engineering" button if you reassigned it) or by clicking the "Contact Engineer" in the XOs (Saffi) menu. - You can recall Brex by clicking "Call Engineer to Bridge" in the XOs (Saffi) menu. Changes compared to previous versions: -------------------------------------- - There was a bug with the Elite Force II replacement crew where Brex got a weird permanent "tan" after returning from Engineering. This is now fixed. - Brex now says "Aye aye Sir" (with lip sync) each time you give him the order to go to Engineering instead just leaving without a word. - Added a door sound for when Brex enters or exits the turbolift (they were completely quiet before). - A assortment of game destroying bug fixes. - The option to send Brex to Engineering now only appears if a Bridge has a Engineering deck (whats the point of sending him to Engineering in a shuttle?) The supported bridges are: "Galaxy", "Sovereign", "Draxon" and "EBorg". Let me know if you discover a bug or if I forgot to give credit to someone please. Hope you enjoy! Trollface3 (on Nexusmods)

