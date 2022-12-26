Bridge Commander: Remastered v1.2

Bridge Commander: Remastered creates a screen-accurate and canon compliant enhancement of Bridge Commander that greatly expands the combat options in Quick Battles while also allowing for a completely playable and enhanced Single-Player story.





All stock ships and bridges have been replaced with the most detailed versions available from our modding community. To accompany them, all ships have been given new custom and balanced hardpoints that makes every ship in the game feel 'realistic' to what is shown in the Star Trek series and movies.





Online Multiplayer functionality has been restored thanks to the Openspay.net hosting services. All new ships and mods are compatible in multiplayer, and 2 new PVE multiplayer modes are available, along with the stock 4 PVP modes.









































==FEATURES==

-Fully playable and enhanced single player campaign.

-Selectable story missions from the main menu.

-Functioning Online Multiplayer.

-2 new multiplayer modes.

-57 new ships form across Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, the Star Trek TNG Movies, & more!

-Top quality 3D models & textures for both new and stock ships.

-New and screen accurate weapon hardpoints for all ships and stations.

-Defiant, Excelsior, and Intrepid class playable bridges.

-New Galaxy & Sovereign class bridges.

-New Klingon, Romulan, & Cardassian background bridges.

-New sound and weapon effects.

-New explosion effects.

-New combat regions.

-1920x1080 widescreen support.









V1.2

New Features:

-Added "Mission Select" screen on the main game menu.

-Added the 22nd century NX class.

-Added 10 Delta Quadrant ships into their own ship category.

-Added "The Void" map from the VOY episode "Night"

-Added new warp core explosion ring effect when ships are destroyed.

-All ships now create an area effect explosion when they are destroyed. Size and damage are dependent on the mass of the destroyed ship.

-All torpedoes have been tweaked. Generally, ships can fire more than one torpedo per tube, more closely matching the shows.

-Ships with torpedoes that can be fired in "spreads" have been modified and re-balanced.

-Added visual EMP effect for the Breen Energy Drain Torpedo across the hull of the target vessel.

-All ships now have slightly stronger forward shields while having weaker side and aft shields.

-Smaller ships are slightly more maneuverable, larger ships slightly less.













==INSTALLATION==





1. Install the stock version of Bridge Commander either from your original disc or from the newly released GOG version.

2. If you use the GOG version, skip to step 4.

3. If you are using the original disc, Install the 1.1 patch available here: https://www.moddb.com/games/star-trek-bridge-commander/downloads/star-trek-bridge-commander-v11-patch.

4. Go to your Bridge Commander installation directory and DELETE the "data", "scripts", and "sfx" folders.

5. Copy the contents of the "Bridge_Commander_Remastered" zip folder into your Bridge Commander installation directory.

6. Download the universal 4GB Address Aware Patch here: https://ntcore.com/?page_id=371

7. Run the 4GB Patch file, and select the stbc.exe in your Bridge Commander installation location to apply the patch.

8. Run the game.

9. If your desktop supports 1920x1080 resolution, the game will start with that display setting automatically. If not, editing of "options.cfg" with Notepad++ is required to manually adjust the resolution to your preference. 800x600, 1024x768, 1280x1024 and 1600x1200 are alternative supported resolutions.









==KNOWN ISSUES==

* During story missions, the Sovereign's Quantum torpedoes may become silent after completing one mission and moving to the next. If selecting a mission from the "Mission Select" feature on the main menu, the sound returns.

* Due to the game's old engine, Quick Battle missions with very large numbers of ships can cause game errors and crashes. Limiting Quick Battles to 20 ships or less is ideal, but the number varies greatly depending on what ships are selected.

* RAM usage can be high for the old game engine. It is HIGHLY recommended to make sure you install the 4GB address aware patch to the .exe (make a backup first!) if you have frequent crashes mid-game. This patch is universal and works for many old games. Get it here: https://ntcore.com/?page_id=371

* A few Federation ships do not yet have the correct hull IDs.