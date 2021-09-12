Bridge Commander Resolution Mod

Introduction:





This hacky script edit allows Star Trek Bridge Commander to run at 1920x1080 resolution in full screen or in window mode.





This package contains modified scripts and option files for both clean installs of Bridge Commander 1.1 (works with both GoG and legacy CD copies of the game) as well as the popular Kobayashi Maru 2011.10 mod pack.





This is not fully fleshed out and graphical issues occur on UI menus, nothing game breaking though.





With the recent release of Bridge commander on GoG and many people asking how to run the game in modern wide screen resolutions - something is better than nothing even if its a bit janky.













About Us:





This mod was created by Elijah and Gizmo, we are working on creating a new Bridge Commander Remastered and Enhanced mod project, this project will include many improvements to BC including properly integrated graphics options!





If you are interested in following our development, please come join our Discord server at:

https://discord.gg/N6z5puPpM5

Powered by Froala Editor