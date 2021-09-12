Bridge Commander Resolution Mod

Introduction:
Introduction: This hacky script edit allows Star Trek Bridge Commander to run at 1920x1080 resolution in full screen or in window mode. This package contains modified scripts and option files for both clean installs of Bridge Commander 1.1 (works with both GoG and legacy CD copies of the game) as well as the popular Kobayashi Maru 2011.10 mod pack. This is not fully fleshed out and graphical issues occur on UI menus, nothing game breaking though. With the recent release of Bridge commander on GoG and many people asking how to run the game in modern wide screen resolutions - something is better than nothing even if its a bit janky. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- About Us: This mod was created by Elijah and Gizmo, we are working on creating a new Bridge Commander Remastered and Enhanced mod project, this project will include many improvements to BC including properly integrated graphics options! If you are interested in following our development, please come join our Discord server at: https://discord.gg/N6z5puPpM5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Install Instructions: 1: locate your Bridge Commander install directory -GoG: C:\Program Files (x86)\GOG Galaxy\Games\Star Trek Bridge Commander -CD: C:\Program Files (x86)\Activision\Bridge Commander 2: Make a copy of your 'scripts' folder and 'options.cfg' file -This will be backups in the event something goes wrong 3: In the zip archive, open the Stock BC 1.1 or Kobayashi Maru 2011.10 folder depending on which one you want to install 4: Copy over the 'scripts' folder into your Bridge Commander install directory and overwrite any files if asked 5: Delete the 'options.cfg' file in the Bridge Commander install directory 6: Copy over 'options-widescreen full screen.cfg' or 'options-widescreen window mode.cfg' depending on if you want to run the game in window or full screen mode at 1920x1080 7: Edit the name of the .cfg file you moved over into the Bridge Commander install directory to be just 'options.cfg' 8: Launch the game and enjoy! ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- In The Event of Crash: In the event that the game crashes after installing this mod, delete the 'options.cfg' and 'scripts' folder from your Bridge Commander install directory and copy your backup files from step 2 of the install process back into your Bridge Commander install directory and try to run the game again. If the game successfully launches, attempt to install the mod again.
