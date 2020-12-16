Bridge Preview 0.4

################################################# # Bridge Preview v.0.4 # # Works only with Kobayashi Maru v.1.0 # ################################################# ######################################################### # by Mario aka USS Sovereign and HaxxOR1337 # # email: forum.haxxor1337@gmail.com # # website: https://bc-galaxy.2ix.de # ######################################################### WHATS NEW??? (v.0.4 - 15.12.2020) ###################################### -> Edit all Bridge Icons. -> Add 18 new Bridge Icons!!! -> Bigger buttons for better control!!! -> Support all available Languages! -> Code optimizations! REQUIREMENTS ###################################### - Bridge Commander v1.1 - Kobayashi Maru v.1.0 | http://bckobayashimaru.de INSTALLATION ###################################### BE SURE TO MAKE A BACKUP OF "scripts/QuickBattle/QuickBattle.py" Unzip the contents of the ZIP file into your Bridge Commander install's directory. DESCRIPTION ###################################### This mod allows the player to see The Bridge in a Preview on Bridge Select in Quick Battle Configure. USAGE ###################################### In QB, open Saffi's menu (F3) and click on QuickBattle configure Select Player and Region and then your Bridge. CHANGE LIST ###################################### 2020.15.12 (v.0.4) Edit: - Ambassador, Avenger, Bird of Prey, BoP Rotarran, Defiant Holo, Defiant Holocom, Defiant Sao Paulo, Defiant Search variant, Defiant, Early TNG, Enterprise A, Enterprise B, Enterprise C, Enterprise TWOK, Excalibur, Excelsior Refit, Excelsior, Galaxy, Galor, Intrepid, NX Pathfinder, Random Bridge, Ship Specific Bridge, Sovereign Added: - Delta Flyer, EBorg, Ktinga Bridge, Nebula, Nova Bridge, NX01 1954, NX01, NX01-S4, NX01-Terrain Empire, NX02-Columbia, PDW NX Bridge, Prometheus, Reman Scimitar, Runabout Eearly, Runabout Late, ST5EntA, TMP Miranda, Type11_Cockpit, Voyager 2020.05.10 (v.0.3) Edited: - Excelsior, Excelsior Refit, Sovereign, Galor, Voyager, EnterpriseB Added: - Intrepid, NX Pathfinder, Enterprise TWOK, Early TNG, Defiant Search variant, Defiant Sao Paulo, Defiant Holocom, Defiant Holo, Bird of Prey, BoP Rotarran, Avenger 2020.03.10 (v.0.2) - Icons moved ( data\Icons\Bridge\Previews ) #only 256x256 - Bridge preview icon is now "Stickied" - Bridge icons should resize for appropriate window height Tested: - 800x600 - 1024x800 - 1280x1024 - 1920x1080 2020.01.10 (v.0.1 Release) - Release - Add Bridge preview to qb configure menu in Player and Region. - Added the first 11 Bridges Federation: - Ambassador, Defiant, Enterprise A,B,C Excalibur, Excelsior Reft, Galaxy, Sovereign Cardassian: - Galor Other - Ship Specific Bridge & Random Bridge KNOWN BUGS ###################################### None that we know of Tested in Bridge Commander KM FOR MODDERS ###################################### The Carrier class may be subclassed to suit any class of ship with a shuttle bay. Also, a Carrier can carry any type of ship (including of it's own type) in any variety and quantity. Loadouts are now accomplished through the Launcher instances which, in turn, can optionally be grouped within LauncherGroup instances. See "Dauntless.py" and "Sovreign.py" for examples CREDITS ###################################### - USS Sovereign for making this script. - Haxxor1337 for QBGUI LEGAL INFO ###################################### This mod is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this mod freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it. Star Trek, Star Trek - Deep Space Nine,Star Trek - The Next Generation, Star Trek - Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office. We do not take any responsibility for any kind of damage this does to your computer. Use it at your own risk. DISCLAIMER ###################################### We accept no responsibility for any damage which may be done to you or your computer as a result of installing and playing this Mod or its Contents. The project underwent extensive testing prior to use and therefore should run well on almost all computers. Star Trek is copyrighted to Paramount and Viacom

