California Class (Star Trek: Lower Decks)

The "scrappy underdog" of Starfleet, the ship of choice for second contact operations, and the perfect fit for any delinquent officers not q...

File Description

The "scrappy underdog" of Starfleet, the ship of choice for second contact operations, and the perfect fit for any delinquent officers not quite fit for Starbase 80. Available in tactical red, command gold, and sciences blue, for your aesthetic pleasure.

This little ship took far too long to release, but I'm glad to finally put it out there. Enjoy!


Installation is fairly straightforward:


1. ) Make sure you're running Bridge Commander 1.1 with Foundation installed (Modded installs such as KM work too)

2. ) Open the TGB-California.zip file

3. ) Drag and drop the contents of the zip file into your Bridge Commander install

4. ) Boot up the game and have fun!


(Bridge Commander: Remastered installs may not be compatible with this mod. A future revision of BC: R will include the California class by default, though.)



Model ripped by FleetAdmiral01

Hardpointing by VonFrank42

Icons by yours truly (ThatGuyBrian)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 31st December 2022 1:26am

Made you look!

All three livery colors are included in the game files, the default should be the engineering version.

To change liveries, just rename the texture(data/models/ships/California/high/tex_ship_fed_cerritos_diffuse.tga) and icon (data/icons/ships/California.tga) files to whichever one you prefer.



Model - FleetAdmiral01 (ripped from Star Trek: Fleet Command)
Icons - ThatGuyBrian
Hardpointing - VonFrank42

Star Trek, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Fleet Command, Star Trek: The Next Generation (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. All rights reserved.

Comments on this File
1 day ago by FileTrekker

What a future we live in. This is amazing, thank you, haha.

