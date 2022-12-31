California Class (Star Trek: Lower Decks)

The "scrappy underdog" of Starfleet, the ship of choice for second contact operations, and the perfect fit for any delinquent officers not quite fit for Starbase 80. Available in tactical red, command gold, and sciences blue, for your aesthetic pleasure.

This little ship took far too long to release, but I'm glad to finally put it out there. Enjoy!





Installation is fairly straightforward:





1. ) Make sure you're running Bridge Commander 1.1 with Foundation installed (Modded installs such as KM work too)

2. ) Open the TGB-California.zip file

3. ) Drag and drop the contents of the zip file into your Bridge Commander install

4. ) Boot up the game and have fun!





(Bridge Commander: Remastered installs may not be compatible with this mod. A future revision of BC: R will include the California class by default, though.)









Model ripped by FleetAdmiral01

Hardpointing by VonFrank42

Icons by yours truly (ThatGuyBrian)