888 ONLINE

Canon Enterprise J Update

This is not my mod, I simply rehardpointed it, after watching several videos on it and trying it for a long time myself, I decided it was a...

Download

  • 4 Downloads
  • Uploaded 16 hours ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 8.82MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

This is not my mod, I simply rehardpointed it, after watching several videos on it and trying it for a long time myself, I decided it was a bit too weak for the enterprise J's might, so I went ahead and redid the phasers, some torpedoes, and the overall health of the ship, this is also balanced for an upcoming enterprise H mod done by sci fi king, which I am fixing up and will hopefully soon be ready for release as well. 

Read More

Download '211975-183439-Canon Enterprise J update.rar' (8.82MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 5th December 2022 3:37am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
MOD REHARDPOINT DONE BY ME (Hexagonal_Nexul/narrowcwyfe)

THIS MOD IS NOT MINE (original readme file in documentation folder)

all I did was change up the beams they should be just like star trek enterprise now, I also changed the shields and overall health of the ship as well as ablative armour which it very much lacked

please dont be mad at me for doing this I just thought the enterprise J needed a fix, and I like to believe this is improved compared to the mod before


INSTALLING THE MOD

- go into the fta.zip file before downloading the ship and download the files there into your stbc directory 

- after that, install the actual ship into your stbc directory, should be all set and go

CREDITS 

- this is not my mod

all involved in the original mod (from my understanding)
 
Model - redragon, MRJOHN
Textures - redragon, MRJOHN
Conversion - teleguy
Hardpoint - teleguy
Polaron torpedo - edtheborg
QB Description Fix - USS Sovereign

Read More

Comments on this File
2 hours ago by TranZPhazik Torpedo

Hey everyone! 

I just wanna say that I downloaded this Mod and it is amazing! 😁 I really wanna re-create the battle of Procyon 5 from "Star Trek: Enterprise"! As soon as I figure out who they fought - aside from the Sphere Builders - then I'll get to it! But if you're looking for an Enterprise-J that is as close to canon as possible, then this is IT! 

Great job, Hexa!

Be safe and healthy everyone! 

Live Long & Prosper! 🖖🏽🎅🏽

Hexagonal_Nexul

Hexagonal_Nexul


118 XP

Registered 31st May 2022

6 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File