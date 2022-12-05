Canon Enterprise J Update

This is not my mod, I simply rehardpointed it, after watching several videos on it and trying it for a long time myself, I decided it was a bit too weak for the enterprise J's might, so I went ahead and redid the phasers, some torpedoes, and the overall health of the ship, this is also balanced for an upcoming enterprise H mod done by sci fi king, which I am fixing up and will hopefully soon be ready for release as well.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 5th December 2022 3:37am
MOD REHARDPOINT DONE BY ME (Hexagonal_Nexul/narrowcwyfe) THIS MOD IS NOT MINE (original readme file in documentation folder) all I did was change up the beams they should be just like star trek enterprise now, I also changed the shields and overall health of the ship as well as ablative armour which it very much lacked please dont be mad at me for doing this I just thought the enterprise J needed a fix, and I like to believe this is improved compared to the mod before INSTALLING THE MOD - go into the fta.zip file before downloading the ship and download the files there into your stbc directory - after that, install the actual ship into your stbc directory, should be all set and go CREDITS - this is not my mod all involved in the original mod (from my understanding) Model - redragon, MRJOHN Textures - redragon, MRJOHN Conversion - teleguy Hardpoint - teleguy Polaron torpedo - edtheborg QB Description Fix - USS Sovereign
Hey everyone!
I just wanna say that I downloaded this Mod and it is amazing! 😁 I really wanna re-create the battle of Procyon 5 from "Star Trek: Enterprise"! As soon as I figure out who they fought - aside from the Sphere Builders - then I'll get to it! But if you're looking for an Enterprise-J that is as close to canon as possible, then this is IT!
Great job, Hexa!
Be safe and healthy everyone!
Live Long & Prosper! 🖖🏽🎅🏽