Canon Enterprise J Update

MOD REHARDPOINT DONE BY ME (Hexagonal_Nexul/narrowcwyfe) THIS MOD IS NOT MINE (original readme file in documentation folder) all I did was change up the beams they should be just like star trek enterprise now, I also changed the shields and overall health of the ship as well as ablative armour which it very much lacked please dont be mad at me for doing this I just thought the enterprise J needed a fix, and I like to believe this is improved compared to the mod before INSTALLING THE MOD - go into the fta.zip file before downloading the ship and download the files there into your stbc directory - after that, install the actual ship into your stbc directory, should be all set and go CREDITS - this is not my mod all involved in the original mod (from my understanding) Model - redragon, MRJOHN Textures - redragon, MRJOHN Conversion - teleguy Hardpoint - teleguy Polaron torpedo - edtheborg QB Description Fix - USS Sovereign

Read More