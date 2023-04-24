Canon U.S.S Titan A ( BC Remastered )

Hey guys Sci Fi Here its finally here The BC Remastered Version i have Made An Canon Version Of Titan A as many of you been Requesting and now its here i have waited to the end.
The other Titan A is A tactical version Which you could download aswell as it will not override so it gives Penitential options and comparisons
The Torpedo load has been changed it has No quantum torpedo's so it fully Filled with Photons it consist of firing 6 forward and 4 on the Aft
it's pretty much balanced to rest of the ships so have Fun Trying different scenarios the textures are the same As KM so we gonna have that little issue where some model will disappear while getting damage not much can be done with that only way if you turn off model damage in configure settings in graphics as that will help ships damage problem from disappearing.
Steps To Install
1 Highlight all the important files
2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder
3 You should Be Good To Go
Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.
it's Been a Long Road for ship to be finally released!
Now to the Credits
Model Funded By THE SCI-FI KING and TranZPhazik Torpedo
Model Conversion Is By King Pigeon
Hardpoint is Done By THE SCI-FI KING And VonFrank
Registry Plate Is Done That Guy Brian
To support the Model Corator go to this Link
https://ko-fi.com/s/07de69b824
Note Sci Fi Here i may bring more ships in remastered but also to balance to rest of the ships so stay tuned!
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 24th April 2023 4:24pm
