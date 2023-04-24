Canon U.S.S Titan A ( BC Remastered )

Hey guys Sci Fi Here its finally here The BC Remastered Version i have Made An Canon Version Of Titan A as many of you been Requesting and now its here i have waited to the end.









The other Titan A is A tactical version Which you could download aswell as it will not override so it gives Penitential options and comparisons





The Torpedo load has been changed it has No quantum torpedo's so it fully Filled with Photons it consist of firing 6 forward and 4 on the Aft













it's pretty much balanced to rest of the ships so have Fun Trying different scenarios the textures are the same As KM so we gonna have that little issue where some model will disappear while getting damage not much can be done with that only way if you turn off model damage in configure settings in graphics as that will help ships damage problem from disappearing.













Steps To Install













1 Highlight all the important files





2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder





3 You should Be Good To Go













Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.













it's Been a Long Road for ship to be finally released!













Now to the Credits













Model Funded By THE SCI-FI KING and TranZPhazik Torpedo













Model Conversion Is By King Pigeon













Hardpoint is Done By THE SCI-FI KING And VonFrank

















Registry Plate Is Done That Guy Brian













To support the Model Corator go to this Link





https://ko-fi.com/s/07de69b824













Note Sci Fi Here i may bring more ships in remastered but also to balance to rest of the ships so stay tuned!



