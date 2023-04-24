680 ONLINE

Canon U.S.S Titan A ( BC Remastered )

Hey guys Sci Fi Here its finally here The BC Remastered  Version  i have Made An Canon Version Of Titan A as many of you been Requ...

File Description

Hey guys Sci Fi Here its finally here The BC Remastered  Version  i have Made An Canon Version Of Titan A as many of you been Requesting and now its here i have waited to the end.



 The other Titan A is A  tactical version  Which you could download aswell as it will not override so it gives Penitential  options and comparisons


The Torpedo load has been changed it has No quantum torpedo's so it fully Filled with Photons  it consist of firing 6 forward and 4 on the Aft 




it's pretty much balanced to rest of the ships so  have Fun Trying different scenarios the textures are the same As KM so   we gonna have that little issue where some model will disappear while getting damage not much can be done with that only way if you turn off model damage in configure settings in graphics as that will help  ships damage  problem from disappearing.




Steps To Install




1 Highlight all the important files


2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder


3 You should Be Good To Go




Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above. 




it's Been a Long Road for ship to be finally released! 




Now to the Credits




Model Funded By THE SCI-FI KING  and TranZPhazik Torpedo 




Model Conversion Is By King Pigeon 




Hardpoint is Done By THE SCI-FI KING And VonFrank




 


Registry Plate Is Done That Guy Brian 




To support the Model Corator go to this Link 


https://ko-fi.com/s/07de69b824




Note Sci Fi Here  i may bring more ships in remastered but also to balance to rest of the ships so stay tuned!  


Version: 1.0.0

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 24th April 2023 4:24pm

