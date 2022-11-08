Cardassian Bakrus Class

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here I have Patched A Ship ready release Not everyday you see an update on an Cardassian Ship :-) This Is there version of The Defiant Class it Packs Quite a Punch as i did some hardpoints on it and made it bit more tougher and agile it got two heavy compressors at front that deal some Damage i want to aim to get cardassians ship bit more serious and the ship has been made 30 years after the Dominion War.
I Think people WIll Enjoy this as it really different ship that don't get shown often
Steps To Install
- 1 Highlight all the important files
- 2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder
- 3 You should Be Good To Go
Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.
====Starforce Productions Bakrus====
Credits: Mesh and Textures by: Kleovoulos Toltsoglou aka kleotol aka X-man
Conversion and HP: Starforce2
NEW Hardpoint And Patch By
THE SCI-FI KING
note: what i already tested glow effects do not work at moment if i find a way to do it i will give an update.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 8th November 2022 2:37am
There are no comments yet. Be the first!