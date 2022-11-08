978 ONLINE

Cardassian Bakrus Class

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here I have Patched A Ship ready release  Not everyday you see an update on an Cardassian Ship :-) This Is there versio...

Download

  • 6 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 925KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here I have Patched A Ship ready release  Not everyday you see an update on an Cardassian Ship :-) This Is there version of The Defiant Class it Packs Quite a Punch as i did some hardpoints on it and made it bit more tougher and agile  it got two heavy compressors at front that deal some Damage i want to aim to get cardassians  ship bit more serious and the ship has been made 30 years after the Dominion War.



I Think people  WIll Enjoy this as it really different ship that don't get shown often 


Steps To Install

  • 1 Highlight all the important files
  • 2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder
  • 3 You should Be Good To Go


Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.



====Starforce Productions Bakrus====

Credits: Mesh and Textures by: Kleovoulos Toltsoglou aka kleotol aka X-man


Conversion and HP: Starforce2


NEW Hardpoint And Patch By 

THE SCI-FI KING


note:  what i already tested glow effects  do not work at moment if i find a way to do it i  will give an update.

Read More

Download '211857-184015-Bakras Class.rar' (925KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 8th November 2022 2:37am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

THE SCI-FI KING


208 XP

Registered 26th September 2022

9 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File