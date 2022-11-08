Cardassian Bakrus Class

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here I have Patched A Ship ready release Not everyday you see an update on an Cardassian Ship :-) This Is there version of The Defiant Class it Packs Quite a Punch as i did some hardpoints on it and made it bit more tougher and agile it got two heavy compressors at front that deal some Damage i want to aim to get cardassians ship bit more serious and the ship has been made 30 years after the Dominion War.









I Think people WIll Enjoy this as it really different ship that don't get shown often





Steps To Install

1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go





Note: Becut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.









====Starforce Productions Bakrus====



Credits: Mesh and Textures by: Kleovoulos Toltsoglou aka kleotol aka X-man





Conversion and HP: Starforce2





NEW Hardpoint And Patch By

THE SCI-FI KING





note: what i already tested glow effects do not work at moment if i find a way to do it i will give an update.