Cardassian Brinok Heavy Cruiser (KM and Remastered)

The Cardassian Brinok Heavy Cruiser was a Command Cruiser in the Cardassian navy, and a formidable opponent.
This mod has been updated with the changes noted below:
Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (same as the Keldon) for BC RE v1.2
- the phaser sfx script has been updated to use "Cardassian Phaser" sfx for BC RE v1.2
- KM version updated with "CACardassianTorpedo" projectile and "CardBeam" sfx for KM assets
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Cardassian Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 22nd May 2023 9:25pm
------------- Cardassian Brinok ---------------- Developer: Zeljko Date: 6.8.2004. [Credits] Model by activision (startrek armada 2) Port by darkdrone Hardpoints and scripts: Zeljko Else: Unknown [Requirements] You need the Nano fx 2.0 to get the blinkers to work. [Installation] *remember*: you must have foundation plug-in installed. download it at http://www.bcfiles.com Unzip this zip in a temporary folder and then copy data and scripts directories in you bridge commander folder. if asked overwrite the old files and all files will be updated. [Bugs] none known This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
