Cardassian Brinok Heavy Cruiser (KM and Remastered)

The Cardassian Brinok Heavy Cruiser was a Command Cruiser in the Cardassian navy, and a formidable opponent.





This mod has been updated with the changes noted below:





Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:

- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (same as the Keldon) for BC RE v1.2

- the phaser sfx script has been updated to use "Cardassian Phaser" sfx for BC RE v1.2

- KM version updated with "CACardassianTorpedo" projectile and "CardBeam" sfx for KM assets

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Cardassian Ships"

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.