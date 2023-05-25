DJ Athena Class (Remastered Version)

Title : Sun Tzu Class U.S.S. Athena Filename : DJAthena.zip Version : 1.0 Date : 12/23/09 Author : DJ Curtis Contact : PM at Bridge Commander Central Requirements : MVAM 2.0 In the Pack ----------- One ship, the USS Athena. Description ------------ USS Athena Sun Tzu Class A Federation warship from the 2370's, in spirit is a hybrid between the Defiant and Intrepid classes, combining speed with superior offensive capability. The ship boasts many phaser arrays, as well as both photon and quantum torpedoes. Saucer separation gives the ship an edge in combat against multiple opponents. Shielding is good for a ship its size, but the hull cannot absorb the kind of punishment that larger vessels can. Use its excellent maneuverability to avoid incoming fire. Tactics -------- Forward phaser arcs are deadly. Use MVAM when outnumbered. Troubleshooting/Bugs -------------------- No known bugs at this time. Please post a thread in the BCC tech support forum if you've got troubles. SUPPORT THE BC MODDING COMMUNITY! LEARN TO MOD! JOIN BCC AND START DIGGING THROUGH ARTICLES. Credits ------------- Original Design : DJ Curtis Textures : DJ Curtis Mesh : DJ Curtis Icon : DJ Curtis Hardpoints : DJ Curtis Other : -Props go to the Grandaddy of BC Modding: LC, my modding mentor. -Also a huge thanks to all the people who provided comments on the thread at BCC. I appreciate the feedback. -CHECK OUT THE THREAD: http://bc-central.com/forums/index.php/topic,5072.0.html -Thanks to BCS for BCUT. Great proggie fellas! Steps to install ---------------- 1. Extract the Scripts, Data and SFX folders to your BC directory. Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, please contact me via PM at BCC. Updated 2023-05-25 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) and "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2 - updated the phaser SFX to "Galaxy Phaser" for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" - NanoFX Blinkers removed for Remastered for compatibility with RE v1.2 No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

