DJ Jutland (KM Version)

Title : Victory Class USS Jutland Filename : Jutland.zip Version : 1.0 Date : 10/29/06 Author : DJ Curtis Contact : PM at Bridge Commander Universe or Bridge Commander Central Requirements : NanoFX 2.0B, Elminster's Common Weapons Pack v.3, BC 1.1 patch Additional : Blank Registry Textures are Included Description ------------ Originally designed and built in the 2330's, Victory Class cruisers proved to be one of Starfleet's finest combat assets during the Cardassian War in the 2350's, and when it appeared that war would again be on the Federation against the Dominion, numerous Victory Class ships received weapon, shield, and engine upgrades in preperation for new combat. The USS Jutland was one such ship. Type X phasers and quantum torpedo launchers were fitted, as well as high capacity shield generators. I worked hard on this mod and I hope you enjoy playing it as much as I do. I decided that by now, many people will have graphics cards capable of efficiently running 2048 textures, so I have set them as the default, however if you have trouble with these, 1024 and 512 textures are also included. Alternatively you can use a photo editor like Paint Shop or Photoshop to resize the "High" folder textures to 1024 x 1024. Though I have to say that playing at at 2048 will really bring out the details on the ship. Credits ------------- Model Design : DJ Curtis Textures : DJ Curtis Mesh : DJ Curtis Icon : DJ Curtis Hardpoints : DJ Curtis Weapons : Torpedoes by Durandal Other : Dasher42, Sneaker98, and everyone else invloved in the structures used to make BC moddable. Technical Details ----------------- Polycount : 7,822 polygons Textures : 2048 x 2048 High : 1024 x 1024 Med : 512 x 512 Low Known Bugs ---------- None so far. Please contact me if something comes up. Steps to install ---------------- 1. Extract the Scripts, Data, and SFX folders to your BC directory. 2. Some people may need to use the BC-MOD Installer. Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, please contact me via PM at BCU or BCC. Updated 2023-05-10 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

