DJ Supremus NCC-82322 (KM and Remastered Versions)

Title : Supremus Class Filename : Supremus.zip Version : 1.0 Date : 3/01/06 Author : DJ Curtis Contact : PM at Bridge Commander Universe Requirements : NanoFX 2.0B, Durandal's quantum and photon torpedoes, BC 1.1 patch Description ------------ Long range explorer. For more conjectural details, see the design principles below. Credits ------------- Model Design : DJ Curtis Textures : DJ Curtis Mesh : DJ Curtis Icon : DJ Curtis, Transperency correction by Darkthunder Beta testers : Adonis, Darkthunder, LC Amaral, Nebula Hardpoints : DJ Curtis (Durandal's excellent HP for LC's Ambassador was used as a very helpful guide.) Weapons : Durandal Other : Dasher42, Sneaker98, and everyone else invloved in the structures used to make BC moddable. Special Thanks -------------- Adonis--------> Worked on the original texture set made for the unused Supremus mesh. Provided tons of important input on this ship in a ton of MSN conversations. LC Amaral-----> Provided me with a load of essential know how during the later stages of Supremus' development, especially in the area of glows. LC's previous work has also provided for solid foundations for me to learn how to mod. Darkthunder---> Helped greatly with the converersion of Supremus when Milkshape was putting this project on hold. Look for a fantastic design from DT in BC in Spring. Cube----------> Offered to HP the unused Supremus mesh. and Elminster Technical Details ----------------- Polycount : 6465 polygons Textures : 1024 x 1024 High : 512 x 512 Med : 256 x 256 Low : There are no specular maps at this time for all you people that actually have good graphics cards, but sit tight, you have not been forgotten. Known Bugs ---------- None so far. Please contact me at BCU if something comes up. Steps to install ---------------- 1. Extract to your BC directory Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, please contact me via PM at BCU. Design Principles --------------------------------- 1. Modern late 2380's design built for long range exploration duties with limited support. 2. Full multimission capability. 3. Unlike many new Starfleet designs, which feature radically more advanced technology, Supremus utilizes the best of 24th century design and technology, delivering a highly effective vessel, built to be extremely durable and simple to operate and repair in the field. 4. Supremus is packed with scientific technology, and space is at a premium. As a result, there is only enough room for one impulse engine, and one shuttlebay. Many of these non redundant systems are armoured, and built to operate even after suffering extensive damage. Updated 2023-05-12 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) and "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" - NanoFX Blinkers removed from Remastered version for compatibility with Remastered v1.2 No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More