1,140 ONLINE

DJ Supremus NCC-82322 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Supremus NCC-82322 was a late 24th and early 25th Century cruiser in the Federation Fleet.This mod has been updated to include plug-...

Download

  • 6 Downloads
  • Uploaded 11 hours ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 7MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

The USS Supremus NCC-82322 was a late 24th and early 25th Century cruiser in the Federation Fleet.


This mod has been updated to include plug-ins to load the ship into your ship lists, under "Federation Ships."  The Remastered version has been updated to use "Quantum 3" and ""Photon 6" for compatibility with Remastered v1.2.  The NanoFX Blinkers were also removed for playability with Remastered v1.2.

Read More

Download '212938-185008-DJ Supremus NCC-82322 v1_2.7z' (7MB)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 12th May 2023 3:08pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Title		: Supremus Class
Filename	: Supremus.zip
Version		: 1.0
Date		: 3/01/06
Author		: DJ Curtis
Contact		: PM at Bridge Commander Universe
Requirements	: NanoFX 2.0B, Durandal's quantum and photon torpedoes, BC 1.1 patch


Description
------------

Long range explorer.  For more conjectural details, see the design principles below.



Credits	
-------------	
Model Design	: DJ Curtis
Textures	: DJ Curtis 
Mesh		: DJ Curtis
Icon		: DJ Curtis, Transperency correction by Darkthunder
Beta testers	: Adonis, Darkthunder, LC Amaral, Nebula
Hardpoints      : DJ Curtis (Durandal's excellent HP for LC's Ambassador was used as a very helpful guide.)
Weapons         : Durandal
Other           : Dasher42, Sneaker98, and everyone else invloved in the structures used to make BC moddable.

Special Thanks
-------------- 	
	Adonis--------> Worked on the original texture set made for the unused Supremus mesh.  Provided
	                tons of important input on this ship in a ton of MSN conversations.
        LC Amaral-----> Provided me with a load of essential know how during the later stages of
                        Supremus' development, especially in the area of glows.  LC's previous work has
	                also provided for solid foundations for me to learn how to mod.
        Darkthunder---> Helped greatly with the converersion of Supremus when Milkshape was putting
                        this project on hold.  Look for a fantastic design from DT in BC in Spring.
        Cube----------> Offered to HP the unused Supremus mesh.
        and Elminster


Technical Details
-----------------
Polycount        : 6465 polygons
Textures         : 1024 x 1024  High
                 : 512 x 512    Med
                 : 256 x 256    Low
		 : There are no specular maps at this time for all you people that actually have good graphics
                   cards, but sit tight, you have not been forgotten.



Known Bugs
----------
None so far.  Please contact me at BCU if something comes up.


Steps to install
----------------

1. Extract to your BC directory


Copyright and Distribution Permissions
--------------------------------------
THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision
TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES.

Copyright notices: 

Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation,
Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures,
as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. 

Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the 
author.  This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other modifications.
To request permission, please contact me via PM at BCU.



Design Principles
---------------------------------
1. Modern late 2380's design built for long range exploration duties with limited support.
2. Full multimission capability.
3. Unlike many new Starfleet designs, which feature radically more advanced technology, Supremus utilizes the best of 24th
   century design and technology, delivering a highly effective vessel, built to be extremely durable and simple to operate
   and repair in the field.
4. Supremus is packed with scientific technology, and space is at a premium.  As a result, there is only enough room for one
   impulse engine, and one shuttlebay.  Many of these non redundant systems are armoured, and built to operate even after
   suffering extensive damage.



Updated 2023-05-12 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) and "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships"
- NanoFX Blinkers removed from Remastered version for compatibility with Remastered v1.2
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MSR1701


126 XP

Registered 11th April 2023

35 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File