DJ USS Raptor NCC-82512 (Remastered Version)

Title : DJ Leonidas Class USS Raptor Filename : DJRaptor.zip Version : 1.0 Date : 1/04/09 Author : DJ Curtis Contact : PM at Bridge Commander Central Requirements : KM 1.0 Recommended. Description ------------ The USS Raptor is a Leonidas Class Battlecruiser from the early 25th century. It is designed to carry out combat operations in any potential theatre, against all known threats to the Federation. Tactics -------- The Raptor is most successful in close range, heavy fighting engagements. While the ship does not have the firepower of a Century class starship, it is capable of absorbing extensive damage, typically much more than any ship in its own category or better. Troubleshooting ---------------- If you encounter significant performance issues when using this ship, resize the textures in the HIGH folder to 1024x1024. Medium and Low resolution textures are not provided in order to limit the download size. All weapon and engine sounds are set to the defaults, so no matter what sounds you have installed, they should work. SUPPORT THE BC MODDING COMMUNITY! LEARN TO MOD! JOIN BCC AND START DIGGING THROUGH ARTICLES. Credits ------------- Original Design : DJ Curtis Textures : DJ Curtis Mesh : DJ Curtis Icon : DJ Curtis Hardpoints : DJ Curtis Other : -Props go to the Grandaddy of BC Modding: LC, my modding mentor. Also big thanks to KM 1.0 and BCS teams. -Also a huge thanks to all the people who provided comments on the thread at BCC. I appreciate the feedback. Steps to install ---------------- 1. Extract the Scripts and Data folders to your BC directory. Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, please contact me via PM at BCC. Updated 2023-05-15 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) and Quantums to use "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2 - Phaser Script updated to use "Galaxy Phaser" SFX for compatibility with BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" - NanoFX Blinker Script lines removed for use with Remastered v1.2 for compatibility No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More