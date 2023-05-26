DJ Velox Class (NCC-2000-A Concept ) (Remastered)

Title : DJ Velox Class USS Excelsior Filename : DJVelox.zip Version : 1.0 Date : 4/8/12 Author : DJ Curtis Contact : PM at Bridge Commander Central Requirements : NanoFX V2.0beta for blinkers In the Pack ----------- One ship: 1. Velox Class USS Excelsior Description ------------ U.S.S. Excelsior NCC-2000-A Velox Class Launched: 2388 The Velox Class was Starfleet's first new major design upon completly replenishing its starship inventory after the Dominion War. Galaxy Class starships had become numerous, but were chiefly filling defensive, logisitic, and scientific roles within the Federation, and their somewhat aging design meant that they would be due for a major overhaul and refit before the turn of the century. As such, Starfleet required a more modern vessel to act as its prime long range exploration starship. The Velox Class had explorative abilites in excess of its Galaxy Class cousin, but did so in a significantly smaller package. Incorporating technology derived and improved from several classes of starships from the previous fifty years, the first three Velox Class starships were named Velox, Feralis, and Excelsior. Troubleshooting/Bugs -------------------- No known bugs at this time. Please post a thread in the BCC tech support forum if you've got troubles. SUPPORT THE BC MODDING COMMUNITY! LEARN TO MOD! JOIN BCC AND START DIGGING THROUGH ARTICLES. Credits ------------- Original Design : DJ Curtis Mesh : DJ Curtis Textures : DJ Curtis Icon : DJ Curtis Hardpoints : DJ Curtis Other : -Photon Torpedo from DKealt's Torpedo Pack. Not sure who the phaser sounds belong to, but they aren't mine. Thanks to my beta testers! Steps to install ---------------- 1. Extract the Scripts, Data and SFX folders to your BC directory. Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, please contact me via PM at BCC. Updated 2023-05-26 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) and "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2 - updated the phaser SFX to "Galaxy Phaser" for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" - NanoFX Blinkers removed for Remastered for compatibility with RE v1.2 - Removal of MVAM for compatibility with Remastered v1.2 No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

