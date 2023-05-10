1,029 ONLINE

DJ Vimy Ridge (KM Version)

The USS Vimy Ridge is a mid-to-late 24th Century Cruiser.This file has been updated to add a plug-in to load the game into your ship folder...

File Description

The USS Vimy Ridge is a mid-to-late 24th Century Cruiser.


This file has been updated to add a plug-in to load the game into your ship folder under "Federation Ships."

Note that this release is not recommended to be used in Remastered at this time.

About This Version (1.0.1)

Version: 1.0.1

Released: 10th May 2023 3:17pm

Screenshots
Readme 
Title		: Victory Class USS Vimy Ridge
Filename	: DJVimyRidge.zip
Version		: 1.0
Date		: 4/03/06
Author		: DJ Curtis
Contact		: PM at Bridge Commander Universe
Requirements	: NanoFX 2.0B, Durandal's quantum and photon torpedoes, BC 1.1 patch


Description
------------
2330's Cruiser, designed to supplement Starfleet's long range expoloration capacity, as well as build
stronger patrol networks at home.  Somewhat newer than the Ambassador Class, the USS Vimy Ridge was a
state of the art vessel for her day.



Credits	
-------------	
Model Design	: DJ Curtis
Textures	: DJ Curtis 
Mesh		: DJ Curtis
Icon		: DJ Curtis
Beta testers	: None.  No one likes me enough.
Hardpoints      : DJ Curtis
Weapons         : Durandal
Other           : Dasher42, Sneaker98, and everyone else invloved in the structures used to make BC moddable.

Special Thanks
-------------- 	
	LC Amaral-----> Provided me with a load of essential know how during the later stages of
                        Supremus' development, especially in the area of glows.  LC's previous work has
	                also provided for solid foundations for me to learn how to mod.        
	

Technical Details
-----------------
Polycount        : 10,796 polygons
Textures         : 1024 x 1024  High
                 : 512 x 512    Med
                 : 256 x 256    Low
		 : There are no specular maps at this time, they will be in the DJ Ship Pack mod.


Known Bugs
----------
None so far.  Please contact me at BCU if something comes up.


Steps to install
----------------

1. Extract to your BC directory


Copyright and Distribution Permissions
--------------------------------------
THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision
TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES.

Copyright notices: 

Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation,
Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures,
as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. 

Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the 
author.  This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other modifications.
To request permission, please contact me via PM at BCU.


Updated 2023-05-10 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

