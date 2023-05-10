DJ Vimy Ridge (KM Version)

Title : Victory Class USS Vimy Ridge Filename : DJVimyRidge.zip Version : 1.0 Date : 4/03/06 Author : DJ Curtis Contact : PM at Bridge Commander Universe Requirements : NanoFX 2.0B, Durandal's quantum and photon torpedoes, BC 1.1 patch Description ------------ 2330's Cruiser, designed to supplement Starfleet's long range expoloration capacity, as well as build stronger patrol networks at home. Somewhat newer than the Ambassador Class, the USS Vimy Ridge was a state of the art vessel for her day. Credits ------------- Model Design : DJ Curtis Textures : DJ Curtis Mesh : DJ Curtis Icon : DJ Curtis Beta testers : None. No one likes me enough. Hardpoints : DJ Curtis Weapons : Durandal Other : Dasher42, Sneaker98, and everyone else invloved in the structures used to make BC moddable. Special Thanks -------------- LC Amaral-----> Provided me with a load of essential know how during the later stages of Supremus' development, especially in the area of glows. LC's previous work has also provided for solid foundations for me to learn how to mod. Technical Details ----------------- Polycount : 10,796 polygons Textures : 1024 x 1024 High : 512 x 512 Med : 256 x 256 Low : There are no specular maps at this time, they will be in the DJ Ship Pack mod. Known Bugs ---------- None so far. Please contact me at BCU if something comes up. Steps to install ---------------- 1. Extract to your BC directory Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, please contact me via PM at BCU. Updated 2023-05-10 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More