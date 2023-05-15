DJ Vivance Class - 3 pack (Remastered Versions)

Title : Vivace Class Filename : Vivace.zip Version : 1.0 Date : 10/29/06 Author : DJ Curtis Contact : PM at Bridge Commander Universe or Bridge Commander Central Requirements : NanoFX 2.0B, Elminster's Common Weapons Pack v.3, BC 1.1 patch Additional : Blank Registry Textures are Included Description ------------ This mod includes three ships... USS Vivace---> Prototype ship. Slightly more slugish and slower to accelerate. Weaker shields. Has only photon torpedoes. NX-91809 She is also somewhat underpowered as "not all the bugs have been worked out." Phasers also recharge a bit slower. USS Schumann-> First production ship of the Vivace Class. Very manueverable for a ship of its size. In combat, Schumann NCC-91810 is a bit more than a match for a Galaxy Class starship, and can even give Supremus a bloody nose, though ultimately it lacks the overall firepower to be considered one of Starfleet's top contenders in a fight. USS Chopin---> Second production ship of the Vivace Class. it's capabilities are comparable to the Schumann, though it is NCC-91815 just slightly more manueverable, and can fire it's phasers 10km further in range. *****Commissioned in 2387, the first three Vivace Class starships represent a return to the explorative roots of Starfleet. At a size of roughly 400 meters, they are multi-mission starships that fill the roles once served by Excelsior and Constellation Class ships. The Vivace Class's exploration mandate is visually evident from the ship's large sensor panels. The Vivace Class has a respectable compliment of weapons and other defensive systems. With phasers on par with its more powerful cousin, Supremus, as well quantum torpedo launchers fitted on producion run versions of the ship, Vivace Class is a product of the lessons learned in the Dominion War.***** I worked hard on this mod and I hope you enjoy playing it as much as I do. I decided that by now, many people will have graphics cards capable of efficiently running 2048 textures, so I have set them as the default, however if you have trouble with these, 1024 and 512 textures are also included. Alternatively you can use a photo editor like Paint Shop or Photoshop to resize the "High" folder textures to 1024 x 1024. Though I have to say that playing at at 2048 will really bring out the details on the ship. Credits ------------- Model Design : DJ Curtis Textures : DJ Curtis Mesh : DJ Curtis Icon : DJ Curtis Hardpoints : DJ Curtis Weapons : Torpedoes by Durandal Other : Dasher42, Sneaker98, and everyone else invloved in the structures used to make BC moddable. Technical Details ----------------- Polycount : 10,420 polygons Textures : 2048 x 2048 High : 1024 x 1024 Med : 512 x 512 Low Known Bugs ---------- None so far. Please contact me if something comes up. Steps to install ---------------- 1. Extract the Scripts, Data, and SFX folders to your BC directory. 2. Some people may need to use the BC-MOD Installer. Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, please contact me via PM at BCU or BCC. Updated 2023-05-15 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) and Quantums to use "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" - NanoFX Blinker Script lines removed for use with Remastered v1.2 for compatibility No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

