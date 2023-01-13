Doctor Who extra ships mod

=== Changelong === 1.0.0 - Release of the mod - First of all, thank you, SCI-FI KING for giving me the dalek models. I needed something compatible with my tools and you found them. Also thank them for giving me some sounds to import. - Thank you to Mario from BCCentral for aiding me with some ShipDef counseling - TARDIS model modified from MadJohn's TARDIS model (basically made the model smaller). - Dalek saucer mesh taken from an old hard drive, sorry for not finding who was the author. - Battle TARDIS model made by Alex SL Gato - All of the meshes were imported using Milkshape and adapted to the game by Alex SL Gato. - Some music taken from the Gwylock1 Archive. - Importing sounds by Alex SL Gato using Audacity Portable. - Icons done by Alex SL Gato. - scripts: for the most part Alex SL Gato, except the Babylon 5 Jumpspace and Time Vortex technology, which was adapted from the Slipstream's creator by Alex SL Gato. - mod/ships/hardpoint: Alex SL Gato. ==What does this mod include== Several daleks, a Time War dalek saucer, an Emperor Dalek Saucer, a refurbished Doctor's type 40 TARDIS, a Type 89 TARDIS AND a type 560 Battle TARDIS, capable of entering the Time Vortex. This Time Vortex is also customizable on its own configuration menu. ===Required mods=== * Kobayashi Maru (the most modern the best). ===Optional mods=== OPTIONAL (but strongly recommended for drives, while you can perfectly play without these, you lose some potential): * Slipstream mod. * Stargate pack 3.0 mod (specifically Hyperdrive) * Babylon 5 super-pack mod by Alex SL Gato (jumpspace already installed with this mod as well). === How to install === 1º Ok, first of all, just in case, backup your STBC. After that please verify you have the mods above installed. 2º After that, just unzip the files into your STBC folder, say "yes" to overwrite all the files. 3º After opening your STBC go to the options and activate "The Jumpspace" and "The TimeVortex" in start menu, and then activate all the new incorporated mutators (this mod uses foundation, all variants of Mvam, Jumpspace, TimeVortex, auto-targeting, redistribute shields and repair destroyed systems mod. Ensure all of those Mutators are activated when playing to get the best experience of the B5 mod). 4º Enjoy!

