Dominion Scarab (KM and Remastered Version)

The Dominion Scarab was a variant fighter-type to the Dominion Bug fighter craft.This mod has been updated with a plug-in to load the ship i...

The Dominion Scarab was a variant fighter-type to the Dominion Bug fighter craft.


This mod has been updated with a plug-in to load the ship into your ship lists under "Dominion Ships."

About This Version (1.0.1)

Version: 1.0.1

Released: 18th May 2023 9:28pm

====Starforce Productions/Outalance Scarab Superbug====
Christmas 2006

Credits:
Mesh and textures: Akami
Weapons fx: jlh/ftb
Conversion and hp: Starforce2

Heavy Bug
Armed with:
1 Fwd Polaron Beam
2x fwd torpedo tubes
2x aft torpedo tubes
Ventral deffensive beam
Aft Defensive beam


Updated 2023-05-18 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Dominion Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

