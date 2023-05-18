Dominion Scarab (KM and Remastered Version)

====Starforce Productions/Outalance Scarab Superbug==== Christmas 2006 Credits: Mesh and textures: Akami Weapons fx: jlh/ftb Conversion and hp: Starforce2 Heavy Bug Armed with: 1 Fwd Polaron Beam 2x fwd torpedo tubes 2x aft torpedo tubes Ventral deffensive beam Aft Defensive beam Updated 2023-05-18 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Dominion Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

