Eclipse Class Hardpoint Update

The eclipse class was the second ship of her class introduced in 2431. She was equipped with transphasic technology all over her, including...

  • 28 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 608KB in size
File Description

The eclipse class was the second ship of her class introduced in 2431. She was equipped with transphasic technology all over her, including in tactical systems, and astrometric sensor arrays. This mod was made by DJ Curtis who designed the enterprise G, this is only a hardpoint update to what I feel his ship should be.

Download '212847-183439-Eclipse Class Rehardpoint.rar' (608KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 3rd May 2023 7:10pm

Screenshots
Readme 
READ ME

---------------------- Eclipse Class ----------------------

U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-G Eclipse Class (2nd of her class)
Commissioned 2431 
The Enterprise sets a new standard for Starfleet vehicles in speed, scientific capacity, and defensive ability.  
Armed with the latest phasers and quantum torpedoes, the ship is capable of holding her own against virtually any known threat.  
Rapidly recharging shields ensure that the Enterprise can not be damaged by anything but continous heavy fire.
The ship is protected by an ablative coating and equipped with MVAM; 
splitting into a saucer, drive section, and Auxillary Support Vehicle known as the Thunderbird."



---------------------- Credits ----------------------

THIS MOD WAS MADE BY DJ CURTIS INCLUDING MODEL SOUNDS AND SCRIPTING

(I have only modified the ship's sounds, and balancing mechanics in other words some of the scripting) 


---------------------- How To Install ----------------------

to install this mod, simply copy and paste the scripts, and sfx folders to your main stbc directory.

