Eclipse Class Hardpoint Update

READ ME ---------------------- Eclipse Class ---------------------- U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-G Eclipse Class (2nd of her class) Commissioned 2431 The Enterprise sets a new standard for Starfleet vehicles in speed, scientific capacity, and defensive ability. Armed with the latest phasers and quantum torpedoes, the ship is capable of holding her own against virtually any known threat. Rapidly recharging shields ensure that the Enterprise can not be damaged by anything but continous heavy fire. The ship is protected by an ablative coating and equipped with MVAM; splitting into a saucer, drive section, and Auxillary Support Vehicle known as the Thunderbird." ---------------------- Credits ---------------------- THIS MOD WAS MADE BY DJ CURTIS INCLUDING MODEL SOUNDS AND SCRIPTING (I have only modified the ship's sounds, and balancing mechanics in other words some of the scripting) ---------------------- How To Install ---------------------- to install this mod, simply copy and paste the scripts, and sfx folders to your main stbc directory.

