Eminence Class - NCC-1701-F (Concept) (Remastered Version)

The Eminence Class - NCC-1701-F is a Concept design of a possible Enterprise-F design. As a test-bed for a new type of Transwarp and FTL speed trials, the vessel is also a strong combat vessel.
This mod has been updated with the following changes:
Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) and "Quantum 3" and "Quantum 2" (replacement for Transphasic Torps) for BC RE v1.2
- updated the phaser SFX to "Sovereign Phaser" for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships"
- NanoFX Blinkers removed for Remastered for compatibility with RE v1.2
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 22nd May 2023 9:11pm
