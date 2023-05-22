Eminence Class - NCC-1701-F (Concept) (Remastered Version)

The Eminence Class - NCC-1701-F is a Concept design of a possible Enterprise-F design. As a test-bed for a new type of Transwarp and FTL speed trials, the vessel is also a strong combat vessel.





This mod has been updated with the following changes:





Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:

- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) and "Quantum 3" and "Quantum 2" (replacement for Transphasic Torps) for BC RE v1.2

- updated the phaser SFX to "Sovereign Phaser" for BC RE v1.2

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships"

- NanoFX Blinkers removed for Remastered for compatibility with RE v1.2

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.