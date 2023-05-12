Enterprise G (Concept) NCC-1701-G - SFPO Version (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions/Outalance Enterprise G==== Credits: Design and model: Atolm Textures: Sandman Extra phaserbanks modification: Manitoba I think Conversion and hp: Starforce2 Weapons: Collective Alliance Length: Not sure. Thought it was 700m. All Phasers do 3000 damage. Remeber this is the enterprise-G. 32000 Hull, 17000 Shields. Enjoy! Updated 2023-05-12 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Quantum 3" and "Photon 7" (Post-TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Future Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More