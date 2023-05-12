1,116 ONLINE

Enterprise G (Concept) NCC-1701-G - SFPO Version (KM and Remastered Versions)

The Enterprise G (Concept) NCC-1701-G - SFPO Version is a concept design from 2006 by Starforce Productions and Outlance for a hypothetical...

  • 3 Downloads
  • Uploaded 11 hours ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 1.24MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

The Enterprise G (Concept) NCC-1701-G - SFPO Version is a concept design from 2006 by Starforce Productions and Outlance for a hypothetical Enterprise G design.  This mod has been updated with plug-ins to load the ship into your ship lists under "Future Ships," and updated the Remastered Torpedo script to use "Quantum 3" and "Photon 7" for compatibility with Remastered v1.2.

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 12th May 2023 3:04pm

====Starforce Productions/Outalance Enterprise G====


Credits:
Design and model: Atolm
Textures: Sandman
Extra phaserbanks modification: Manitoba I think
Conversion and hp: Starforce2
Weapons: Collective Alliance

Length: Not sure. Thought it was 700m. All Phasers do 3000 damage. Remeber this is the enterprise-G. 32000 Hull, 17000 Shields. Enjoy!



Updated 2023-05-12 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Quantum 3" and "Photon 7" (Post-TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Future Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MSR1701


126 XP

Registered 11th April 2023

35 Files Uploaded

