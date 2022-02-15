Flowrellik's Crossfield Class Pack

Crossfield Class pack (Discovery and Stamets) Mesh/textures/conversion by Flowrellik HP and scripts by Caesar SFX by Caesar and Flowrellik This ship pack is considered a great gift for many, and excellent target practice for a good some. While as close to accurate source as I can, the Discovery has some noticeable differences in the model, including visible torpedo banks. The Stamets was based upon a splicing of different concept arts for the Crossfield into one, making it a sort of "What if" refit vessel. Both starships have their HPs set to their timeline, so don't expect to see Burnham beat up a Dderidex class anytime soon XD. Please note: This policy is open to change following developments concerning my work which may not have been an issue previously. I suggest you check back frequently in order to keep updated on the current policy status. Copies of the policy included with the files may not be as up-to-date as the one posted here. I have no problem with kitbashes/alterations as long as the following procedures are followed: 1.) Everyone involved with the kitbash/modification is to be credited. That includes the original model author(s), anyone involved with the design (if different from the modeler), and the person who created the alteration. This will set up a history of the modifications and give credit to all involved. 2.) If a ship is to be converted to another game (Bridge Commander, Armada, Klingon Academy, etc.) I prefer being notified of any alterations to my work as most times the credits are not listed properly, the ships aren't converted correctly, etc. 3.) If the ship is to be released to the public, no parts from a restricted model are to be used. Some modelers don't want their work to be altered and I would expect everyone to respect that. If there is a part or parts that are restricted, I can possibly create a replacement for you to use. 4.) If the ship is to be released to the public, I would ask that you contact me first. This is to make sure you have the proper credits listed and to make sure no restricted parts are being used. On some occasions people have credited me for work that I have never seen before. 5.) Please do not post these models on other websites (with the exception of mod/dynaverse downloads, kitbashes, and conversions to other games). I prefer keeping my ships on a single site so I can better control their distribution and make sure the correct files are updated. I know this sounds rather strict but it becomes a bit tedious when trying to update a ship and having to contact dozens of other websites to inform them of the changes as well. 6.) If I grant permission for alterations to a single model, that is not to be interpreted as a base acknowledgment for further alterations/conversions/kitbashes/etc. to any other ship that I have created. Approvals of alteration requests apply only to individual ships, not all of them at once unless otherwise stated in my response. 7.) All work on this site is property of the respective owners. If anyone attempts to steal or take credit for work they did not do, I will hunt you down and feed you to a pack of bloodthirsty wolves. Star Trek, Star Trek Discovery, Star Fleet Command, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions

