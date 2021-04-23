Future Enterprise

Hi, BC-Fans!
Ive made some additional changes to WC´s really great TNG-"All good things"-Enterprise-model.
Ive changed:
1. Superphaser: from an impulse-Phaser to a nearly exact one like in the episode (Max. damage: 12.000) so the phaser penetrates easily any shields, like in the episode.
2. added Quantum torpedoes (because in the future of "All good things" they might exist)
3. Pulse-phasers on the additional antennas besides the bridge
4. stronger shields and regeneration
5. hole ship is now more manueverable (increased accel, speed, angular acc./speed)
INSTALLATION:
Simply install via BC-Universal tool!
Many thanks to WC for his great modell!!!
Greetings
cmdrhudson
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 23rd April 2021 6:55pm
