Future Enterprise

Hi, BC-Fans!



Ive made some additional changes to WC´s really great TNG-"All good things"-Enterprise-model.



Ive changed:



1. Superphaser: from an impulse-Phaser to a nearly exact one like in the episode (Max. damage: 12.000) so the phaser penetrates easily any shields, like in the episode.



2. added Quantum torpedoes (because in the future of "All good things" they might exist)

3. Pulse-phasers on the additional antennas besides the bridge

4. stronger shields and regeneration

5. hole ship is now more manueverable (increased accel, speed, angular acc./speed)





INSTALLATION:



Simply install via BC-Universal tool!





Many thanks to WC for his great modell!!!





Greetings



cmdrhudson



