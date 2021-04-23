2,774 ONLINE

Future Enterprise

Ive made some additional changes to WC´s really great TNG-"All good things"-Enterprise-model.

Hi, BC-Fans!

Ive made some additional changes to WC´s really great TNG-"All good things"-Enterprise-model.

Ive changed:

    1. Superphaser: from an impulse-Phaser to a nearly exact one like in the episode (Max.             damage: 12.000) so the phaser penetrates easily any shields, like in the episode.

    2. added Quantum torpedoes (because in the future of "All good things" they might exist)
    3. Pulse-phasers on the additional antennas besides the bridge
    4. stronger shields and regeneration
    5. hole ship is now more manueverable (increased accel, speed, angular acc./speed)
   

INSTALLATION:

Simply install via BC-Universal tool!


Many thanks to WC for his great modell!!!


Greetings

cmdrhudson

 

