Galaxy Charts Warp AI Fix

What? The superb Galaxy Charts by the great USS Frontier was seriously bugged and prevented the game from functioning normally? I couldn't believe this myself initially but that was indeed the case. I noticed, while I was working on a different mod, that simple 'Warp Out AI' wasn't working at all. The ship could warp in (when it was created) but couldn't warp out again. I traced this issue back to Galaxy Charts and fixed it. This probably prevented a TON of other mods functioning properly.









What does this mod do?





This is not really a mod but rather a bug fix of the latest Galaxy Charts V2﻿, already included in Kobayashi Maru 2011.10﻿.

It makes 'Warp out AI' work again and thus probably fixes a ton of other mods that are dependent on it.









Requirements:





This bug fix will only help you if your're using Kobayashi Maru 2011.10﻿ or Galaxy Charts V2 (already included in Kobayashi Maru 2011.10﻿)









Installation instructions:





Copy the folder 'scripts' to your Bridge Commander folder and overwrite all data.









How to use this mod:





There is no active usage. This mod works in the background.









Let me know if you discover a bug please. Hope you enjoy!