Galaxy Charts Warp AI Fix

What? The superb Galaxy Charts by the great USS Frontier was seriously bugged and prevented the game from functioning normally? I couldn't believe this myself initially but that was indeed the case. I noticed, while I was working on a different mod, that simple 'Warp Out AI' wasn't working at all. The ship could warp in (when it was created) but couldn't warp out again. I traced this issue back to Galaxy Charts and fixed it. This probably prevented a TON of other mods functioning properly.
What does this mod do?
This is not really a mod but rather a bug fix of the latest Galaxy Charts V2, already included in Kobayashi Maru 2011.10.
It makes 'Warp out AI' work again and thus probably fixes a ton of other mods that are dependent on it.
Requirements:
This bug fix will only help you if your're using Kobayashi Maru 2011.10 or Galaxy Charts V2 (already included in Kobayashi Maru 2011.10)
Installation instructions:
Copy the folder 'scripts' to your Bridge Commander folder and overwrite all data.
How to use this mod:
There is no active usage. This mod works in the background.
Check out my other mods:
Let me know if you discover a bug please. Hope you enjoy!
Version: 1.0
Released: 3rd May 2020 3:42pm
What? The superb Galaxy Charts by the great USS Frontier was seriously bugged and prevented the game from functioning normally? I couldn't believe this myself initially but that was indeed the case. I noticed, while I was working on a different mod, that simple 'Warp Out AI' wasn't working at all. The ship could warp in (when it was created) but couldn't warp out again. I traced this issue back to Galaxy Charts and fixed it. This probably prevented A TON of other mods functioning properly. What does this mod do? ---------------------- - This is not really a mod but rather a bug fix of the latest Galaxy Charts V2, already included in Kobayashi Maru 2011.10. - It makes 'Warp out AI' work again and thus probably fixes a ton of other mods that are dependent on it. Requirements: ------------- This bug fix will only help you if your're using Kobayashi Maru 2011.10 or Galaxy Charts V2 (already included in Kobayashi Maru 2011.10) Installation instructions: -------------------------- Copy the folder 'scripts' to your Bridge Commander folder and overwrite all data. How to use this mod: -------------------- There is no active usage. This mod works in the background. Check out my other mods: ------------------------ - Brex to Engineering Nexusmods: https://www.nexusmods.com/startrekbridgecommmander/mods/4007 Game Front: https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/brex-to-engineering - Repair Destroyed Systems Nexusmods: https://www.nexusmods.com/startrekbridgecommmander/mods/4008 Game Front: https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/repair-destroyed-systems-1 Let me know if you discover a bug please. Hope you enjoy!
There are no comments yet. Be the first!