Galaxy Charts Warp AI Fix

What? The superb Galaxy Charts by the great USS Frontier was seriously bugged and prevented the game from functioning normally? I couldn't b...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 11 hours ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 27KB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

What? The superb Galaxy Charts by the great USS Frontier was seriously bugged and prevented the game from functioning normally? I couldn't believe this myself initially but that was indeed the case. I noticed, while I was working on a different mod, that simple 'Warp Out AI' wasn't working at all. The ship could warp in (when it was created) but couldn't warp out again. I traced this issue back to Galaxy Charts and fixed it. This probably prevented a TON of other mods functioning properly.



What does this mod do?


This is not really a mod but rather a bug fix of the latest Galaxy Charts V2﻿, already included in Kobayashi Maru 2011.10﻿. 

It makes 'Warp out AI' work again and thus probably fixes a ton of other mods that are dependent on it.



Requirements:


This bug fix will only help you if your're using Kobayashi Maru 2011.10﻿ or Galaxy Charts V2 (already included in Kobayashi Maru 2011.10﻿)



Installation instructions:


Copy the folder 'scripts' to your Bridge Commander folder and overwrite all data.



How to use this mod:


There is no active usage. This mod works in the background.



Check out my other mods:




Let me know if you discover a bug please. Hope you enjoy! 

Download '182737-173287-Galaxy Charts Warp AI Fix.7z' (27KB)

About This Version (1.0)

Version: 1.0

Released: 3rd May 2020 3:42pm

