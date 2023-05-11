Gemini Class - NCC-1701-I (Concept) (KM and Remastered Versions)

Class: Gemini Name: USS Enterprise I Prefix: NCC 1701 I Type: Heavy Cruiser Date: December 8th 2006 Ship name: NCC - 1701 - I USS Enterprise I Race: Federation Model/mesh credits: Atolm/Azel Texture credits: Robert "Tus" Dufrane ([email protected], [email protected]) Design Credits: Atolm/Azel Convertion/hardpoint: Zambie Zan ([email protected]) == SPECS ==================================================================== 472m 15 Phaser Banks (2f/3p/3s/1v,2d,4a) 3 Quantum Launchers (2f/1a) == INSTALLATION ============================================================= Unrar the file into a temporary folder Copy all the files into your Bridge Commander folder Overwrite if asked == REQUIREMENTS ============================================================= - NanoFX (for the blinking lights) - ATP 1, 2 or 3 (Ablative Armour, Multi-Vectral Shields) == GLITCHES ================================================================= None Tested in Bridge Commander v1.1 Enjoy -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact info: [email protected],[email protected] Release Info: This model is being released for STARFLEET COMMAND ONLY! Release Info: This model is being released for STARFLEET COMMAND ONLY! It is not to be ported to any other game for general release without my express permission. Credit Request: 1. Please request permission before releasing anything related to this model (e.g. retextures, kitbashes, mods) and do not release until permission has been received. 2. When releasing something dealing with or containing this model please keep the read me with it in order to ensure that credits are with the model. If there is a problem w/ this package ranging from the model to the info contained with in it, CONTACT ME FIRST. Above all else, mine and Atolm's word are final on anything pertaining to this model, so if I choose not to have it released in a mod or having anything else done to it please respect my wishes. Are these following files/modifications included? Model brks = (exploding model): - no Textured: -yes Hardpoints/damage points:-yes. Ship (mod) file : -yes SFC II illumination maps: -yes SFC III files: -no Game specs:no Background: no Star Trek, Star Fleet Command, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures. This file is freeware. It is not to be sold. Star Fleet Battles is the property of ADB, Inc. Missions created based on Star Fleet Battles material must be marked "Based on copyrighted material by ADB, Inc." in the documentation or mission briefing. Any Mission created using the Star Trek: Starfleet Command Mission API is intended solely for your personal, noncommercial home entertainment use. You may not decompile, reverse engineer, or disassemble SFC Mission API or any Mission, except as permitted by law. No technical support from either Interplay or Quicksilver Software, Inc. shall be available for SFC Mission API or any Mission. Updated 2023-05-11 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Quantum 3" (Quantum Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Future Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

