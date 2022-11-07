978 ONLINE

Gene Rodenberry's Andromeda improved mod

Download

  • 4 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 16.75MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

This is a modification of the Androemda mod, which allows your starship to activate the battle blades upon activating red alert and deactivates the blades upon hitting green alert; via the SubModels special Technology. Additionally it uses Slipstream Drive (you'll need the SLipstream mod for that) and the weapons and defences have been adjusted a bit as well to be more canon - albeit I'll be looking if I can make the Nova Bomb Torpedo actually cause a Nova isntead of being an IsoKinetic torpedo variant.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 7th November 2022 11:03pm

Screenshots
Readme 
This mod is a modification on an older mod I could not remember. The older mod had mostly normal technologies, moved by warp drive and had an energy shield. This change intends to make it more canon

Changes:
* Adjusted weaponry, defenses and explosive power.
** Shields and hull are far, far weaker but now can rebound some incoming projectiles, the shields adapt a bit, the ship has (manual) Point Defence and has some Armor now, and regenerates a bit faster.
** Additionally some of their torpedoes can hit their target at lightminutes from the target.
** If necessary the Androemda can blow a planet as well.
** No warp drive, only Slipstream engine -> DOWNLOAD SLIPSTREAM MOD IF YOU WANT TO LEAVE A SYSTEM.
** Battle blades!

Requirements: FoundationTechnologies, Slipstream Mod (the latest, the better), Kobayashi Maru

