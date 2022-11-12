Husnock ( Q Version Enhanced )

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here I have Patched Another Ship and Been Rehardpointing it be bit more strength and some weakness with it aswell not impossible to beat! :-) I have also increased the speed of the pulse canons to be bit more accurate.





i been working on this for a while future plans is adding some weapons at the bottom but bit more weaker than the top ones and may enlarge the ship bit more





Credits

Husnock Warship Mesh: and Textures: Gtea The Sisko Hardpointing: Executioner_de Mod specs

Mod : Yes LODs : Textures Glow : Yes Specular : Yes





New Patch and Hardpoints By

THE SCI-FI KING



