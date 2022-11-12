1,778 ONLINE

Husnock ( Q Version Enhanced )

File Description

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here I have Patched Another Ship and Been Rehardpointing it be bit more strength and some weakness  with it aswell  not impossible to beat! :-)  I have also increased the speed of the pulse canons   to be bit more accurate.  


i been working on this for a while  future plans is  adding some weapons at the bottom  but bit more weaker than the top ones  and may enlarge the ship bit more


Credits

Husnock Warship        Mesh: and Textures: Gtea     The Sisko Hardpointing:    Executioner_de Mod specs

Mod        : Yes LODs        : Textures Glow         : Yes Specular    : Yes


New Patch and Hardpoints By 

THE SCI-FI KING


THE SCI-FI KING


