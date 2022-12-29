Hello everyone, This is Hexagonal Nexul, I have obtained the Husnock Warship mod that sci fi king released (salvaged from oblivion). Me and Brian have worked on this, he gave me a much better model and I updated the weapons to match the show as best as Bridge Commander allows it, if we ever find a way to produce combined beam weapons, I will update this mod with the technology, hope you all enjoy!
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 29th December 2022 8:06pm
Release Notes:
I unfortunately do not know who was the original creator of this mod, as it was made more than decades ago. However I do know that sci fi king rescued it from oblivion, and he let me modify the mod to my liking (oirginally this mod did not work before sci fi king's patch) Here is the updated version of the Husnock warship Kobayashi Maru reccomended, however it might work in BC remastered To install the ship: simply copy and paste the data, scripts, and sfx folders into your stbc directory
