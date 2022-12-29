717 ONLINE

Husnock Warship Final 1.0.0

Hello everyone, This is Hexagonal Nexul, I have obtained the Husnock Warship mod that sci fi king released (salvaged from oblivion). Me and...

  • 13 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 6.76MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 29th December 2022 8:06pm

Release Notes:

I unfortunately do not know who was the original creator of this mod, as it was made more than decades ago. However I do know that
sci fi king rescued it from oblivion, and he let me modify the mod to my liking 

(oirginally this mod did not work before sci fi king's patch)

Here is the updated version of the Husnock warship

Kobayashi Maru reccomended, however it might work in BC remastered

To install the ship: simply copy and paste the data, scripts, and sfx folders into your stbc directory

