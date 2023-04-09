Hey everyone Hexagonal Nexul here with the inquiry class mod today, this is a beta so an update file might be uploaded to correct the voxxing issue. This ship is the only one so far which has the ability to overload its phasers sto style, she also has an insane torpedo volley
Version: 0.9.1
Released: 9th April 2023 5:41pm
*** Credits go to - Brian for exporting the model from star trek online - Me for hardpointing this ship Please replace all the files in order for this mod to be properly loaded Make sure to use this mod in Kobayashi Mary, it will not function properly in Bc Remastered or in the original game If you want to contact me, follow me on twitter (Hexagonal Nexul) or add me on discord (narrowcwyfe#0007)
