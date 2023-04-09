*** Credits go to - Brian for exporting the model from star trek online - Me for hardpointing this ship Please replace all the files in order for this mod to be properly loaded Make sure to use this mod in Kobayashi Mary, it will not function properly in Bc Remastered or in the original game If you want to contact me, follow me on twitter (Hexagonal Nexul) or add me on discord (narrowcwyfe#0007)

