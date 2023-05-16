JJ Federation TMP Pack (KM and Remastered)

USS Enterprise NCC-1701 refit re-imagined V2.0 THIS WILL OVER WRITE ALL OTHER VERSIONS OF THIS SHIP Design and Model by Baz1701 Texture by Baz1701 & featuring parts of Dr McCoy TMP textures Original Hardpoint and scripting by Darlekanium - Featuring Warp warm up script thanks to Adonis ------------------------------------------------------- Description: During the latter half of the 23rd century the United Federation of Planet's Starfleet went through a stage of refitting. This refit began with the Constitution Class starships and when the success of the refit was proven, it was expanded fleet wide. During this time other ships were also constructed using the new technology designed for the refit. The new technology is an amalgamation of the advanced technology developed after the Kelvin Incident, and new developments designed after the loss of Vulcan and simultaneous destruction of the rescue fleet that was sent to help the doomed planet, excluding U.S.S. Enterprise. Later, U.S.S. Enterprise played a critical role as it successfully prevented Romulan mining vessel "Narada" from destroying Earth with "red matter" as it did to Vulcan. The most notable Starfleet ships thus constructed or refitted were: U.S.S. Enterprise (Constitution Class) U.S.S. Discovery (Constitution Class) U.S.S. Reliant (Miranda Class)(Smaller, faster, more heavily armed than Constitution-class) U.S.S. Stargazer (Constellation Class) (New design utilizing quad-nacelle configuration for higher efficiency and long-lasting deep space missions) U.S.S. Sirius (Nebula Class)(new modular design that can be fitted with weapons pod or sensor pod depending on the mission profile) Texture Sizes High Maps 1024 low 512 Glows and spec included Special thank you to Darlekanium for the original HP'ing Any modification of these ship for public use must first be cleared by baz1701, I can be reaced through BCC Thanks to the Guys over at StarFleet R&D for beta testing Installation: Unzip file into C:…..|Star Trek Bridge Commander And happy hunting Updated 2023-05-15 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "JJ-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

