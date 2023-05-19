889 ONLINE

K'Vortcha Klingon Cruiser (KM and Remastered Versions)

Download

File Description

The K'Vortcha Klingon Cruiser was in service during the mid-24th Century thru the early 25th Century.


This mod has been updated with a plug-in to load the ship in your ship lists under "Klingon Ships.  The Remastered version has been updated to use "Photon 4a" and "Disruptor 2" assets for projectiles and "Klingon Phaser" and "Pulse Disruptor" for SFX compatibility with BC RE v1.2.

Download '212999-185008-K'Vortcha Klingon Cruiser.7z' (3.22MB)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 19th May 2023 5:28pm

Screenshots
Readme 
====Starforce Productions Kvortcha====

Model and texture=Skinman
Conversion=echo zero
Scripting=Starforce2
Icon and display=Decoy



Instructions:

Drag folders into your root BC directory and overwrite. Use your BCMP to
Install the mod as you would any other.

Voodoo card users should use the low res textures. Technicly, you should get a new Vid card.

Known bugs:
Well, the dorsal phasers might fire cross-eyed, and the one on the right alway fires aft too..odd, both sides ahev the same arc and same position. Oh well.

How does it perform?
Well, I can knock out a keldon, but usualy I end up with some serious damage.




Updated 2023-05-19 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4a" (Klingon Torpedoes) and "Disruptor 2" for BC RE v1.2
- the phaser sfx script has been updated to use "Klingon Phaser" and "Pulse Disruptor"  sfx for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Klingon Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Comments on this File

