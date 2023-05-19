K'Vortcha Klingon Cruiser (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions Kvortcha==== Model and texture=Skinman Conversion=echo zero Scripting=Starforce2 Icon and display=Decoy Instructions: Drag folders into your root BC directory and overwrite. Use your BCMP to Install the mod as you would any other. Voodoo card users should use the low res textures. Technicly, you should get a new Vid card. Known bugs: Well, the dorsal phasers might fire cross-eyed, and the one on the right alway fires aft too..odd, both sides ahev the same arc and same position. Oh well. How does it perform? Well, I can knock out a keldon, but usualy I end up with some serious damage. Updated 2023-05-19 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4a" (Klingon Torpedoes) and "Disruptor 2" for BC RE v1.2 - the phaser sfx script has been updated to use "Klingon Phaser" and "Pulse Disruptor" sfx for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Klingon Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

