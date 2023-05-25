Klingon E7 Battlecruiser (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions and BC2 Presents E7 Cruiser==== Legal ___________________________________________________________ LICENCE FOR DISTRIBUTION This mod is the property of Nightsoft, Inc., patent pending, and is not to be distributed for profit, sold, bartered, rented, or otherwise used for personal gain without express permission from the owner. All rights are reserved. Permission is hereby given to all that wish to distribute or alter this mod, as long as the above conditions are met and this licence is included in the readme, and appears at the top of the document. The mod must remain proprietory; usage is restricted to SFC, BCk, KA and Armada. Any other conversions will be considered if requested. You must also secure permission from the original author of the mod. If you wish to alter this mod in any way, we ask that you contact the original author for permission before you release it to the public. If you do not follow the aformentioned conditions, you will be considered in violation of this user licence agreement, and will be subject to legal action. Any and all subsequent alterations or additions to this product, or any products that contain this product in whole or in part are the property of Nightsoft. Nightsoft reserves the right to alter this licence at any time. Thank you and enjoy. Raven Night CEO Nightsoft _____________________________________________________________________ Credits: Design, Mesh and Textures: Raven Night Conversion and HP: Starforce2 Betatesting: Blackrook Pr0jectiles: Swiped from the Kvort Soundfx: Blackelm Plasmablast: Collective alliance Armament: 1x Fwd and Aft torpedo tubes (4) 4x Light cannons Fwd 2x Light cannons Aft 4x Medium cannons Fwd 2x Main Cannons 4x Dorsal Disruptors 4x Aft Disruptors 3x Ventral Disruptors Owner : Klingon Defense Force Class : Cruiser (Capital ship) Vessel History: KDF E-7 “Blood Honor” (quv ‘lw) class Battlecruiser Designed by Raven Night [email protected] In the Year 2375 the Klingon High Command decided that a replacement was needed for the aging but reliable D-7 Ktinga class. As a result, 200 were commissioned by council, assigned to Morak for design and construction, the first 25 sent into active service by 2378. IKV certification was granted the following year. It was Morak’s intention to honor the original design of the D-7, while incorporating modern innovations in the design. The ship is reported to be in the same class range, though larger than the original D-7, and has about the same maneuverability and crew compliment. That is where the similarities end, however. The vessel is reported to be faster (though the same speed at impulse, much faster at warp), have more armor, more weaponry and stronger shields than its predecessor. Overall a marked improvement. This vessel is reported to have a single torp launcher aft and fore, 4 medium long range disruptor cannons (ventral wing pods), 4 fore and 2 aft short range light disruptor cannons, and 5 very short range defensive disruptors located in key positions on the hull (2 Dorsal, 3 Ventral), mainly used to defend against drones, small vessels and torpedoes. The ship has 4 hangars, one main hanger aft that contains one small drop ship and 3 fighters, one just to the front of the engineering assembly, located on the ventral boom and used primarily for 2 shuttles and storage access, and 2 aft-facing bays on the ventral crew module with 1 shuttle each. Like the D-7, this ship can carry up to 200 ground troops. The vessels main strength over its predecessor appears to be the addition of extra armor plating without reducing impulse speed and the 4 long range medium disruptor cannons, making the ship much more effective against capital ships. The cannons have a slow firing rate however, so the ship still has to rely on hit and run tactics to stand up against ships outside of its class. The D-7s weakness on its ventral rear hull has been eliminated. This vessel is reported to be on par with the early Mark 1 Vorcha class cruisers, circa 2351, but is inferior to the improved Mark 2 Vorchas from 2365. As a result of the deployment of this vessel, the D-7 has been reclassified as a cruiser. Mainframe upgrades are expected for this vessel over the next 40 years, with a total expected useful operational age of 120-140 years. Length: 329m Height: 51m Width: 241m Decks: 19 Mass: 256,000 metric tons Complement: 64 Officers, 340 Enlisted (404 Total Standard Crew), 200 ground troops Power: 1 Type 8 Dilithium Warp Core, 2 Type 4 Fusion Cores Embarkment craft: 1 Drop Ship, 3 Fighters, 4 Shuttles Propulsion: 2 STN810 Dilithium Graf Units, 2 SBN20 Impulse Units Velocity: Warp 5.5 Cruising, Warp 9.0 Maximum Speed Weapons and cloak: 4 medium long range disruptor cannons, 6 short range light disruptor cannons (rapid fire), 5 very short range defensive disruptors, 2 Type 7 Torpedo launchers, Type J4e Cloak array (4 emitters, 2 coils) Shields: Type H4, 35 emitters Armor: Grade 7a If you feel the work in this file has been used incorrectly, Starforce Productions expects you to contact Raven Night Privately. Anyone who attempts to use the public forums under the jurisdiction of BCfiles staff as a means to solve the issue, including but not limited to: accusations of theft or willfull abuse of items contained in this archive, Flamming, Miscredits and other readme errors, questioning permissions--- will be subject to post deletion and account suspension. Failure to abide by the above terms on other forums throughout the modding community (outside of BCfiles) will result in the offending posts/threads reported to the administator/staff of that board along with a copy of this readme. Use of inflamitory/intimidative tactics to solve your problem on public forums may also delay resolution of your problem untill which time the offensive postings are removed and an appology to the applicable forum members and staff who just had to put up with your laspe of judgement is posted in it's place. Additionaly, any conversions, modifications, or other modding of this file for public release in BC, Legacy, or other games must be authorised in accordance with the legal disclaimer at the beginning of this readme. Updated 2023-05-24 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4a", "Disruptor 2", "Disruptor 1" and "Disruptor 3" for BC RE v1.2 - updated the phaser SFX to "Klingon Phaser" and "Klingon Disruptor" for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Klingon Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

