950 ONLINE

Klingon GinTak Attack Cruiser (KM and Remastered Versions)

The Klingon GinTak Attack Cruiser was in service during the mid-24th century throughout the 25th century.This mod has been updated with the...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 4 hours ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 1.07MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

The Klingon GinTak Attack Cruiser was in service during the mid-24th century throughout the 25th century.


This mod has been updated with the changes noted below:


Updated 2023-05-23 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:

- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4a"  and "Disruptor 2" for BC RE v1.2

- updated the phaser SFX to "Pulse Disruptor" for BC RE v1.2

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Klingon Ships"

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.


Read More

Download '213067-185008-Klingon GinTak Attack Cruiser v1_2.7z' (1.07MB)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 23rd May 2023 9:56pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
====Starforce Productions Klingon Gin'Tak====

Credits:
Model and texture parts: P81
Kitbash: Kane
Conversion and hp: Starforce2
Torpedo taken from the kvort

Armament:
2 Foreward torpedo bays, 2 aft
2 heavy pulse cannon

Length:480m

Description:
While roughly the same size as a Vorcha, it has less internal space and mass, and is much lighter in weapons. However, these vessels have recieved modified nacelles, providing them increased speed and efficiency. These ships are frequently seen patroling outer mining colonies as well as scouting and charting uncharted regions of space. They often respond to and are the first on the scene when it comes to distress calls, and are capable of dealing with most threats till the slower ships arrive, due inpart to the large shield generator pod on the rear of the ship. This pod provides defenesive shielding equivlent to the battlecruiser class Vorcha attack cruiser. These ships will likely begin replacing the fuel hogging Ktinga and well out of date D7's as light attack vessels.


Updated 2023-05-23 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4a"  and "Disruptor 2" for BC RE v1.2
- updated the phaser SFX to "Pulse Disruptor" for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Klingon Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MSR1701


151 XP

Registered 11th April 2023

77 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File