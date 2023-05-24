Klingon Jose Cruiser (KM and Remastered Version)

The Klingon Jose Cruiser was in service during the mid-23rd Century thru most of the 24th Century.





This mod has been updated with the changes noted below:





Updated 2023-05-24 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:

- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4a" and "Disruptor 1" for BC RE v1.2

- updated the phaser SFX to "Klingon Phaser" and "Disruptor" for BC RE v1.2

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Klingon Ships"

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



