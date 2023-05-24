Klingon Jose Cruiser (KM and Remastered Version)

The Klingon Jose Cruiser was in service during the mid-23rd Century thru most of the 24th Century.
This mod has been updated with the changes noted below:
Updated 2023-05-24 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4a" and "Disruptor 1" for BC RE v1.2
- updated the phaser SFX to "Klingon Phaser" and "Disruptor" for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Klingon Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 24th May 2023 6:29pm
====Staforce Productions Jose==== Credits: Model and textures: Akami Covnersion and hp: Starforce2 Torpedoes: Dkealty Vessel size: 235m Armament: 1x fwd torpedo, 3 shots 2x aft torpedo 2 shots each 6 Defensive beams (2 aft, 2fwd, 1d, 1v) 2x Fwd pulse cannon Ship is designed to be a midstep between the brel and the vorcha, but inexpensive enough to be heavily produced, thus based on the general design of the D7 and ktinga hull.
