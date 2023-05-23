Klingon Kotol Attack Cruiser (KM and Remastered Versions)

The Klingon Kotol Attack Cruiser was in service during the mid-24th century and throughout the 25th century.





This mod had been updated with the changes noted below:





Updated 2023-05-23 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:

- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4a" and "Disruptor 3" for BC RE v1.2

- updated the phaser SFX to "Klingon Phaser" for BC RE v1.2

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Klingon Ships"

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



