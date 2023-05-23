Klingon Kotol Attack Cruiser (KM and Remastered Versions)

The Klingon Kotol Attack Cruiser was in service during the mid-24th century and throughout the 25th century.
This mod had been updated with the changes noted below:
Updated 2023-05-23 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4a" and "Disruptor 3" for BC RE v1.2
- updated the phaser SFX to "Klingon Phaser" for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Klingon Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 23rd May 2023 9:53pm
====Starforce Productions Kotol Cruiser==== Credits: Design: Major payne Kitbash: Models please Mesh and textures: P81/maddoc/darkdrone Conversion and hp: Starforce2 Weapons: From the p81 kvort Retexture/green versions by ModelsPlease of Outalance shipyards Ship length: 290m Armament: 4x pulse cannons fwd heavy disruptor 1 4 shot fwd torpedo 2 aft and 1 ventral defensive disruptor
