Klingon Kotol Attack Cruiser (KM and Remastered Versions)

The Klingon Kotol Attack Cruiser was in service during the mid-24th century and throughout the 25th century.This mod had been updated with t...

  • 2 Downloads
  • Uploaded 4 hours ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 1.64MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

The Klingon Kotol Attack Cruiser was in service during the mid-24th century and throughout the 25th century.


This mod had been updated with the changes noted below:


Updated 2023-05-23 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:

- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4a" and "Disruptor 3" for BC RE v1.2

- updated the phaser SFX to "Klingon Phaser" for BC RE v1.2

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Klingon Ships"

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.


Download '213066-185008-Klingon Kotol Attack Cruiser v1_2.7z' (1.64MB)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 23rd May 2023 9:53pm

====Starforce Productions Kotol Cruiser====



Credits:
Design: Major payne
Kitbash: Models please
Mesh and textures: P81/maddoc/darkdrone
Conversion and hp: Starforce2
Weapons: From the p81 kvort
Retexture/green versions by ModelsPlease of Outalance shipyards

Ship length: 290m
Armament:
4x pulse  cannons
fwd heavy disruptor
1 4 shot fwd  torpedo
2 aft and 1  ventral defensive disruptor




Updated 2023-05-23 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4a" and "Disruptor 3" for BC RE v1.2
- updated the phaser SFX to "Klingon Phaser" for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Klingon Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

