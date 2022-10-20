Mallory Class

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here I Have Patched an Old Ship that the Author seem quite inactive now so i took to practice learn how to bring these years old ship back to their former Glory Days and got more to come after this! This Ship is not bad it has version of the Miranda and Excelsior Class elements combined in this compact Cruiser. She comes armed with (10) standard phaser banks, (2) Mega phasers: Fore and Aft. 4X single shot torpedo tubes and 2 x 2 shot torpedo tubes fore and aft. its fun to use. We may need speed increase in future update for now and etc At Moment focusing on Is Bringing alot Of Mods Back and it's quite a big project and some you may know i have my Own YouTube Channel Where you can see these Ships in action. and on our community Page.





= = = = = = Starforce Productions Mallory = = = = = =

Clasification: XCA



Credits:

Mesh and textures by P81 and Terradhyne





Kitbash Wolfsglen

HP By Starforce





Weapons:By Dreamyards and p81

New Patch By

THE SCI-FI KING



