New DoomsDay Machine

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here I have Tweaked The Hardpoints For The DoomsDay Machine which is now more Menacing Than Before! So what i done is i done the hardpoint and added the fix for the sound which is done by original Author Zamble Zan who made the machine and the Ship Textures is Made By WC so i combined All The Package textures new hardpoints And Sounds Fixed and you dont need to download two Separates mods





How To Install Its Simply Highlight All The Files And Drag To Your Bridge Commander Folder Where You Want It





== Credits

Model : spacecadeglowuk & Atheorhaven

Textures : modified/added by Atheorhaven

Conversion & Hardpoint : Zambie Zan

New Texture By WC

New HardPoints By

THE SCI-FI KING












