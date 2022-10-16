607 ONLINE

New DoomsDay Machine

  • Uploaded 3 days ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
File Description

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here I have Tweaked The Hardpoints For The DoomsDay Machine  which is now more Menacing   Than Before! So what i done is i done the hardpoint and added the fix for the sound which is done by original Author  Zamble Zan who made the machine   and the Ship  Textures is Made By WC  so i combined All The Package textures new hardpoints And Sounds Fixed and you dont need to download  two Separates mods


How To Install Its Simply Highlight All The Files And Drag To Your Bridge Commander Folder Where You Want It  


== Credits
Model : spacecadeglowuk    & Atheorhaven
Textures : modified/added by Atheorhaven
Conversion & Hardpoint : Zambie Zan

 New Texture By WC

New HardPoints  By 

THE SCI-FI KING




About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 16th October 2022 8:04pm

Screenshots
