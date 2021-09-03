New Frontier Cloaking Sound FX (CloakSFX)

New Frontier Component 0.9.3

Cloaking Sound Effects

Beta Release Build 9.0.4





README:





This small Modification should allow you to assign specific cloaking sounds to a ship, also disabled transporters when cloaked.





Author:

Rob Archer (New Frontier Project Lead)

email: [email protected]

Home: BCC (http://www.bc-central.net/forums/index.php)





PERMISSIONS:

Please also do not redistrobute without my Permission.





if you wish to inlcude CloakingSFX please email me First Release without permission will not

Be Tollerated and i will refuse future use of the mod.... so permissions first please...





Thanks to:

- Limey98 and JimmyB76

- MLEO (BCC) Without his sugesstions the mod would be more haphazzard in its creation

- SGM82 (BCC) For the Original Idea...





Requirements:

KM 1.0 users should already have these Files so no need to worry.

If you have other mods already working and installed you also dont need these files

with the Acception of QBAUTOSTART.





- Foundation (Needed For All Mods) Link:[http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Bridge_Commander_Universal_Tool_aka_BCSMC;97168]

- QBAUTOSTART Link:[http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/;39736]





- For instructions on Adding Sounds and Equiping Ships to use this mod Please See: "INSTRUCTIONS: Equiping ships for CloakingSFX"





Install:

Copy The Scripts and SFX Folder to your Bridge commander Root Directory Usually: [c://ProgramFiles/Activision/Bridge Commander/]

Overwrite Files when asked.





Bugs:

There is a slight pause when a ship engages cloak and the cloaking sound plays but this only effects Cloaking DeCloaking is

fine so im inclined to ignore it.





Fixes:

Fixes Bug with sound overlaping when Cloaking/Decloaking in rapid succession





License:

"THIS MATERIAL IS NOT MADE OR SUPPORTED BY ACTIVISION."





