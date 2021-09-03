New Frontier Cloaking Sound FX (CloakSFX)

New Frontier Component 0.9.3
Cloaking Sound Effects
Beta Release Build 9.0.4
README:
This small Modification should allow you to assign specific cloaking sounds to a ship, also disabled transporters when cloaked.
Author:
Rob Archer (New Frontier Project Lead)
email: [email protected]
Home: BCC (http://www.bc-central.net/forums/index.php)
PERMISSIONS:
Please also do not redistrobute without my Permission.
if you wish to inlcude CloakingSFX please email me First Release without permission will not
Be Tollerated and i will refuse future use of the mod.... so permissions first please...
Thanks to:
- Limey98 and JimmyB76
- MLEO (BCC) Without his sugesstions the mod would be more haphazzard in its creation
- SGM82 (BCC) For the Original Idea...
Requirements:
KM 1.0 users should already have these Files so no need to worry.
If you have other mods already working and installed you also dont need these files
with the Acception of QBAUTOSTART.
- Foundation (Needed For All Mods) Link:[http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Bridge_Commander_Universal_Tool_aka_BCSMC;97168]
- QBAUTOSTART Link:[http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/;39736]
- For instructions on Adding Sounds and Equiping Ships to use this mod Please See: "INSTRUCTIONS: Equiping ships for CloakingSFX"
Install:
Copy The Scripts and SFX Folder to your Bridge commander Root Directory Usually: [c://ProgramFiles/Activision/Bridge Commander/]
Overwrite Files when asked.
Bugs:
There is a slight pause when a ship engages cloak and the cloaking sound plays but this only effects Cloaking DeCloaking is
fine so im inclined to ignore it.
Fixes:
Fixes Bug with sound overlaping when Cloaking/Decloaking in rapid succession
License:
Version: Beta Release Build 9.0.4
Released: 3rd September 2021 1:55am
#################################################################### NF Tech Equiping ship with cloakingSFX and installing New Sounds #################################################################### ###################### Introduction ################################# Thanks for downloading Now this little guide comes in two parts First Adding a New Sound and second Equiping a ship with an Existing sound #################################################################### #################################################################### Installing a new Sound: First Go to Scripts/Custom/Autoload and Copy "__init__.py" Rename the copy to something else like "NewShipCloakingSounds.py" *IMPORTANT* Do NOT Rename the original "__init__.py" or delete this file Now open the file Erase everything in the file and add the following to it: import App import Foundation Foundation.SoundDef([Path to Sound], [Usage Name], 1) # Cloak Sound Foundation.SoundDef([Path to Sound], [Usage Name], 1) # DeCloak Sound *** Where [Path to Sound] is the Path to the sound you intend to use *** Where [Usage Name] is the Name you are going to use for the sound to help see Example 1 Save the File and you are done Next you need add the sound to the ship...... ################## Adding Sound to a Ship ########################## I assume you've already installed your ship and it has either come with a plugin file or you've created your own ship plugin so you can use it: 1: Begin by opening your ship plugin file [Scripts/Custom/Ships/] 2. Now scroll down till you find the following line Foundation.ShipDef.[ShipName] = Foundation.FedShipDef(abbrev, species, { ' *** Where [ShipName] is the Name of the ship Now below this line add the following (For Help See Example 2): Foundation.ShipDef.[ShipName].CloakingSFX = ["Cloaking Sound"] Foundation.ShipDef.[ShipName].DeCloakingSFX = ["DeCloaking Sound"] *** Where [ShipName] is the Name of the ship *** Where ["Cloaking Sound"] and ["DeCloaking Sound"] are the sound Names Examples (Note: For Example Files See Folder Examples) (Note 2: For a List of Cloak SOunds already shipped with CloakSFX see "CloakingSFXAutoload.py" in the Autoload Directory) ########################## Example 1 ############################### #################################################################### import App import Foundation Foundation.SoundDef('sfx\Custom\CloakingSFX\enter warp.wav', 'eysionCloak', 1) Foundation.SoundDef('sfx\Custom\CloakingSFX\exit warp.wav', 'eysionDeCloak', 1) #################################################################### #################################################################### ########################## Example 2 ############################### #################################################################### Foundation.ShipDef.Elysion = Foundation.FedShipDef(abbrev, species, { 'name': longName, 'iconName': iconName, 'shipFile': shipFile, "SubMenu": SubMenu }) Foundation.ShipDef.Elysion.CloakingSFX = "RomulanCloak" Foundation.ShipDef.Elysion.DeCloakingSFX = "RomKlingDeCloak" #################################################################### ####################################################################
