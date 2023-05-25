862 ONLINE

Novi Sad Class Ship Pack (KM and Remastered Versions)

The Novi Sad Class was in service during the "X-era" of Star Trek (between the TMP movies and the TNG television series.  The...

File Description

The Novi Sad Class was in service during the "X-era" of Star Trek (between the TMP movies and the TNG television series.  The Class was designed in-between the Excelsior and Ambassador class asthetics.


This mod has been updated per the notes below:


Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:

- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Pre-TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships"

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.


About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 25th May 2023 9:39pm

Screenshots
Readme 
========================================
Novi Sad Medium Cruiser
========================================

Credits:

Design: Adonis
Meshes: Adonis
Textures: Adonis
Icons: Adonis
Ports: Adonis
Hardpoints: Adonis
Skinning and Damaging Tool, SubMenu Mod: MLeoDaalder
Foundation: Dasher42
FoundationTech: Dasher42/MleoDaalder 
Engine Warmup Script: MLeoDaalder
SFX: Zambie Zan
Torpedo scripts: Zambie Zan
Screenshots: Adonis
Betatesting: MScott, Cordanilus
========================================

NX/NCC USS Novi Sad
USS Budva
USS Changchun
USS Dortmund
USS Athens (Helioupolis)
USS Modena
USS Lviv
USS Nizhny Novgorod
USS Norwich
USS Timisoara

=========================================

Requirements:

MLeoDaalder's Skinning and Damaging Tool, FoundationTech (for the engine warmup script - included - to work), 
latest SubMenu Mod

=========================================

Extra:

The ID Texture's source PhotoShop document file for making extra name variants :D

=========================================

Install instructions:

Just Copy/Paste the data, scripts and sfx folders From this *.Zip file to your Root BC folder (usually C:\Program Files\Activison\Bridge Commander). Fire up BC and have phun :D They are in the Federation menu under "Novi Sad Class ships"

==========================================

Known Bugs: None :)

==========================================

(Now the legal Stuff)

Due to issues in porting models to the Star Trek: Legacy, I prohibit any of models to be ported to that game without my direct intervention in the porting process!!


Copyright and Distribution Permissions
-------------------------------------------------------------
THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY INTERPLAY
TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES.

Copyright notices:

Star Trek, StarFleet Command, Bridge Commander, Armada, Klingon Academy, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise (and the various logos used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures as are the characters, related images, and sounds from the production.

If you wish to use this model in Starfleet Command project please ASK PERMISSION FIRST and, if given, include this file. If you receive permission to make this file available at your website or another's please include a link to.
http://outalance.battleclinic.com/index.php

Please DO NOT modify this file or the included textures without seeking the Author(s) permission.





This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

