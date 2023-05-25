Novi Sad Class Ship Pack (KM and Remastered Versions)

======================================== Novi Sad Medium Cruiser ======================================== Credits: Design: Adonis Meshes: Adonis Textures: Adonis Icons: Adonis Ports: Adonis Hardpoints: Adonis Skinning and Damaging Tool, SubMenu Mod: MLeoDaalder Foundation: Dasher42 FoundationTech: Dasher42/MleoDaalder Engine Warmup Script: MLeoDaalder SFX: Zambie Zan Torpedo scripts: Zambie Zan Screenshots: Adonis Betatesting: MScott, Cordanilus ======================================== NX/NCC USS Novi Sad USS Budva USS Changchun USS Dortmund USS Athens (Helioupolis) USS Modena USS Lviv USS Nizhny Novgorod USS Norwich USS Timisoara ========================================= Requirements: MLeoDaalder's Skinning and Damaging Tool, FoundationTech (for the engine warmup script - included - to work), latest SubMenu Mod ========================================= Extra: The ID Texture's source PhotoShop document file for making extra name variants :D ========================================= Install instructions: Just Copy/Paste the data, scripts and sfx folders From this *.Zip file to your Root BC folder (usually C:\Program Files\Activison\Bridge Commander). Fire up BC and have phun :D They are in the Federation menu under "Novi Sad Class ships" ========================================== Known Bugs: None :) ========================================== (Now the legal Stuff) Due to issues in porting models to the Star Trek: Legacy, I prohibit any of models to be ported to that game without my direct intervention in the porting process!! Copyright and Distribution Permissions ------------------------------------------------------------- THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY INTERPLAY TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, StarFleet Command, Bridge Commander, Armada, Klingon Academy, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise (and the various logos used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures as are the characters, related images, and sounds from the production. If you wish to use this model in Starfleet Command project please ASK PERMISSION FIRST and, if given, include this file. If you receive permission to make this file available at your website or another's please include a link to. http://outalance.battleclinic.com/index.php Please DO NOT modify this file or the included textures without seeking the Author(s) permission. Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Pre-TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

