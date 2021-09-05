Origins Kelvin Class TOS (SFSY)

Requirements ----------------- you will need to have installed the bridge commander patch http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Bridge_Commander_Patch;2374 and of course the Foundation (which can also be found in BCut and KM and follow the readmes ) Starfleet R-D-s Enginerring Kit use weapons and sounds from there http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/SFRD_Engineering_Kit;117658 ***Brings up-to-date Some KM items Not really required but FUN **** http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Escape_Pods_varied;120324 *if you wish to Escape in the Proper pod use this * tested in Kobayashi Maru and with Starfleet R-D-s Engineering Kit Note: this will be in QB menu Contest2013 Ships ========================================================================= ========================================================================= To install just unzip into a Temp folder and copy-paste the contents into your main Bridge Commander folder. Phoenix Bondi can be PMed at BCC or Emailed at [email protected] As well as most of the SFSY_ team here is the link to BCC http://www.bc-central.com/forums/index.php (you will need to register but well worth it) by the installation of this Mod-ship you agree that I or anyone mentioned in this readme, can NOT be held responsible , for the Messing up of Your computer Lastly, please Do not host or change this mod in anyway with out contacting my self first (Phoenix Bondi) COPYRIGHTS __________________________________ THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM - (C) INTERPLAY - PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek Deep Space Nine, Star Trek The Next generation, Star Trek Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sounds from the productions.

