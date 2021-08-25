1,800 ONLINE

Origins Miranda Class TOS (SFSY)

Title        : Tos Origins Miranda Class

Date        : 5th September 2013

Quick Summery

Part of My Origins pack the Miranda Class was...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 12.16MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Title        : Tos Origins Miranda Class

Date        : 5th September 2013


Quick Summery

Part of My Origins pack the Miranda Class was an updated veriant of the Vindicator class, it was so successfull that she became the standard of the design.


Credits    

   

Textures : Phoenix

Mesh : Phoenix        

Mapping : Phoenix

Specs : Phoenix

Scripting: Phoenix

hardpoint : TiqHud/Mckinney

beta testing - SFSY team. 


SFSY Team members are as follows

SFSY team -  Baz1701, Phoenix Bondi, Lionus, Gmunoz, Killallewoks, Aces_High, McKinney, cinqnic\Clperkins, Arvis Taljik,  Andyp, Kophjaeger, TiqHud

Powered by Froala Editor

Read More

Download '189514-161136-origins_miranda.zip' (12.16MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 25th August 2021 2:05am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
-----------------
you will need to have installed the bridge commander patch 
http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Bridge_Commander_Patch;2374 

and of course the Foundation  (which can also be found in BCut and KM and follow the readmes )

Starfleet R-D-s Enginerring Kit  use weapons and sounds from there
http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/SFRD_Engineering_Kit;117658


***Brings up-to-date Some KM items Not really required but FUN ****  
http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Escape_Pods_varied;120324
*if you wish to Escape in the Proper pod use this *

tested in Kobayashi Maru and with Starfleet R-D-s Engineering Kit
Note: this will be in QB menu Contest2013 Ships
=========================================================================

=========================================================================
To install
just unzip into a Temp folder and copy-paste the contents into your main Bridge Commander folder.


Phoenix Bondi can be PMed at BCC or Emailed at [email protected]
As well as most of the SFSY_ team

here is the link to BCC  http://www.bc-central.com/forums/index.php (you will need to register but well worth it)

by the installation of this Mod-ship you agree that I or anyone mentioned in this readme, can NOT be held 
responsible , for the Messing up of Your computer

Lastly, please Do not host or change this mod in anyway with out contacting my self first (Phoenix Bondi)


COPYRIGHTS
__________________________________
THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision
TM - (C) INTERPLAY - PARAMOUNT PICTURES.

Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek Deep Space Nine, Star Trek The Next
generation, Star Trek Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are
copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sounds
from the productions.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

JimmyB76

ST: Bridge Commander Central Forums Admin


31,364 XP

i drink alot of beer and have an orange cat, his name is Sam!

Registered 19th March 2003

2 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File