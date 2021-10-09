Prometheus Class Mod Pack v.3.0 (MVAM) ================================================================= * Original Mod: 06/21/2004 * Revised Versions: 06/16/2006, 03/21/2011, 01/27/2017, 9/19/2018, 9/24/2018 * Modding Tool: Paint Shop Pro v.7 ================================================================= Mod Requirements: ================================================================= * Sneaker98's Multi-Vectored Assault Mode (MVAM Infinity v2.0) https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/mvam-infinite * Elminster's Common Weapons Pack v.2.6 https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/elminster-s-common-weapons-pack-v-2-6 * MLeo's Sub Menu Mod v.3 (or Greater) - http://www.bc-central.net/forums/index.php?action=downloads;sa=view;down=14 * FTech (Foundation Technoligies) https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/ftech-foundation-technologies ((FTech: This is a Mandatory requirement. If you want to use the Reflector Shields, Aouto-Targeting & Ablative Armour.)) If you elect not too install FTech, it will not affect your Quickbattle game play in general. You will NOT be able to use the intergrated tech. Mod Description: ================================================================= This mod pack will not replace "any" Prometheus class mod you may have installed, or the JLS Prometheus by JL Studios. This mod is compatible with Apollo's Advanced Technologies Pack (ATP). And Sneaker98's Multi-Vectored Assault Mode (MVAM 2.0). Each ship has custom model icons, along with new scripts written to be compatible with the QB/QBR related mods. So the "sister ships" will show up on your (Federation Ship) selection lis; as the combined model The mod pack will feature the Prometheus class, laden with FTech and DTech abilities, cush has reinforced ablative armour, resistance to the Breen energy dampening weapons, regenerative shielding; and an aray to customized torpedoes. The most notable is the canon 'Phaser Precharge Arc(s)' you will see in combat. Also, the Phaser Arrays will still function even if portions of it are damaged. Each ship will have (4) torpedo choices, a different combination among the fleet. Each ship will have custom music when MVAM is activated. Also, the phasers have been streamlined from the bulky stock version. Some of the torpedo mod included will have spread capability. Compatible only with (ATP3). Though the mod pack's hp's have been configured for (ATP and ATP3) it is not a requirement to play the ships in-game. Out of a choice of fourteen Prometheus Class Starships? I'm sure you will find a favorite. :-) Notes: Mod Objectives ===================================================== I choose to use the JLSPrometheus for compatibility with mods like Galaxy Charts and DS9FX. As a personal preference, I like to see a class of ship with different registries in Quickbattle, when Galaxy Charts used the random RDF/RAF feature. The updated JLS version variant provides a more balanced medium, and won't overtax your install (not everyone has the latest rigs out there). Prometheus Torpedo/Phaser Specifications: ===================================================== * Canon Phaser Pre-Charge Arc(s)* * Phaser Array adaptability to damage* * Multi-Vector Assault Mode* * 4x Pulse Phasers * Dual Forward and Single Aft Torpedo Launchers * Enhanced Shield System * Lateral Phasers * Dorsal Phaser Turret * High Manuverability * Reinforced Primary Systems * Immune to the Breen Energy Drain Weapon (ATP v.2 or 3 required) * Ablative Armour * Auto-Targeting System * Regenerative Shielding *Compatibility w/ Apollo's Advanced Technologies Pack ATP2/3 *Running Lights compatible with NFX2 Beta *Compatibility with Sneaker98's MVAM 2.0 Infinity (Plugin Scripts) FTech Enhancements: ============================================================== * Ablative Armour: The configuration is the number of hit points the armour has. It isn’t needed for the ship to have a non-primary hull property (optionally target table and critical), though if you want the health bar to display the status of the Armour, you will need a hull property called“Ablative Armour” and with the same amount of hit points, you define in the dTechs key. * Reflector Shielding (aka Corbonite Shields): Reflector shielding will send torpedoes back where they came and pulse weapons flying. But reflecting puts a mild strain on your shields. Which is 10% of the damage done by the torpedo or pulse weapon. * Auto Targeting: This gives any ship a decisive advantage in Quickbattle. 100% Accuracy. Also, the auto-targeting is set for a 6 to 1 ratio hit, on enemy sub-systems; in order of importance. * Modding Notes: 9/24/18 ===================================================== - Hardpoint|Torpedo configuration different for each PCMP ship. streamlined the torpedoes where the saucer has a choice of three when separated, and control the most powerful torpedoes. - The PCMP Custom Ship scripts were reconfigured to show only the the combined ship, in the Federation ship list. - The JLS Prometheus specular maps were converted to greyscale. This prevented the textures from flickering in Quickbattle. Manual Installation: =============================================================== 1. Unzip all files. 2. Open your Bridge Commander folder directory. 3. Copy and paste the PCMPv3.0's datascriptssfx folders into the Bridge Commander main directory . 4. If prompted to overwrite any files? Select "Yes". The Models were tested using the Bridge Commander 1.1 Patch, QBautostart v.9.1 Galaxy Charts v.2.0, BCS: The Beginning v.1.0, DS9FX v.1.1, DS9 Xtended v.1.5 and the latest Kobayashi Maru. If you are using Bridge Commander 1.0, the models will "not" work. Prometheus Class Fleet ===================================================== U.S.S. Prometheus * NX-59650 U.S.S. Astraeus * NCC-74318 U.S.S. Atlas * NCC- 59724 U.S.S. Cerberus * NCC-74103 U.S.S. Charybdis * NCC-72510 U.S.S. Cypria * NCC-71602 U.S.S. Furies * NCC -71873 U.S.S. Hecate * NCC-79401 U.S.S. Helios * NCC-74182 U.S.S. Hydra * NCC-73051 U.S.S. Iapetus * NCC-62137 U.S.S. Proculus * NCC-75024 U.S.S. Scylla * NCC-75144 U.S.S. Triton * NCC-73282 =============================================================== Modding Credits =============================================================== * Original Mesh and Textures/Prometheus Models: Nixon26/Gtea/FTB * JLSPrometheus Textures: Jb06 * Prometheus Ship Icons: Mark * Prometheus Hardpoints: Elminster/Jb06/Blackrook32 * PCMP v.3.0 Graphic Header: Adam Hienbuck/Blackrook32 * Model Registry Retexture/ Speculars/Conversion Scripting/Mod Packaging: Blackrook32 * Pcmp : "Justice League OST - JL Saves Crew" (The Enemy Below, Part I): Michael McCuistion =============================================================== Copyrights and Permissions: =============================================================== THIS MOD OR MODEL(S) ARE NOT MADE, SUPPORTED OR DISTRIBUTED BY Activision TM, INTERPLAY (C), OR PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Star Trek, Star Trek: Bridge Commander, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise and all related sounds and images from the various productions are the sole copyright of Paramount Pictures. No infringement is intended. This is a "Freeware" Mod and it and its content are NOT to be sold or distributed for sale in ANY shape, form or manner. I'm NOT making a profit off of this, NEITHER SHOULD YOU!! Please "Ask" for permission if you plan to host this Mod other than it's place of Download origin. The Author(s) reserve the Right of "Final Approval" of any Public Release of this Mod. The Author(s) are not responsible for any damage that occurred while or during the installation of this mod. Or for the loss of any data on your PC. * * USE AT YOUR OWN RISK * * If you gain permission from The Author(s) to use this mod? Please include a copy of this readme in your Modification. However, You are not to use the "Entire" Mod pack as a whole or any Graphics within the installer. Last- but not least, Please Credit the works above in your own readme. Give credit where credit is due. . . It's only Polite. =============================================================== * * Mod Projects W.I.P.* * (BlackElm Productions) =============================================================== * New Orleans Class Mod Pack v.2.0 * Excalibur Class Mod Pack v.1.5 (Slipstream Carrier) * Akula Class Mod Pack v.1.0 * Nebula Class Mod Pack v.1.1 (Generational Tech) =============================================================== * Special Thanks to... JL Studios and DKealt ((Special 'Shout Out 'to Jb06 who helped me with this mod in her "many" incarnations back in 2012.- Cheers!)) * To the Guys beta testing over the PCMP's evolution - Elmimster, USS_Sovereign, USS_Frontier, Rob_Archer, Starforce 2, Cordanilus, Jb06, and Mark. Thanks to the BC Community for your support with past projects.... Just install in the game, start it up, and Rock On!!

