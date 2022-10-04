1,527 ONLINE

RBG Galaxy Class Refit

This the RBG version of the Galaxy Class Refit.I have modified the earlier Venture Class and have made this as accurate as possible.It is fi...

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 10 hours ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 18.39MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

This the RBG version of the Galaxy Class Refit.


I have modified the earlier Venture Class and have made this as accurate as possible.


It is fitted with Quantam Torpedoes, more powerful Shielding, A Powerful Phaser Array and Armour.


The Impulse Engines have had a slight boost as well.


This is the ship that would have been used during the Dominion War!

About This Version (1.1)

Version: 1.1

Released: 4th October 2022 11:10am

Thanks for downloading the Retro Badger Gaming version of the Galaxy Class Refit.



Check out my Youtube channel for 100's of ship battles and star trek game walkthroughs.



This is my version of the Dominion War Galaxy Class Refit.



I felt the original refit mod wasn't powerful enough, so I've tweaked all of the hardpoints and the Ai ships can now fire Quantam Torpedoes!



The Shields, Phasers, Hull and Torpedoes have been modified and made more worthy of the Galaxy Class Refit name.



There is also a small boost to impulse speed. Separating the ship now works correctly and you will retain the torpedoes you have selected.



I feel this is a much more balanced version and is worthy of the Galaxy Class Name.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



INSTALLATION/REQUIREMENTS



You must have Kobayshimaru installed for this mod to work!



Just copy and paste the files into your Bridge Commander Directory.



This is designed for kobayashimaru. It may work in other mods, but I cannnot guarantee this.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



CREDITS



ORIGINAL MODEL:- C2xtreme and P81 (Aka Rick Knox).



WEAPON HARDPOINTS:  Retro Badger Gaming



REFINEMENTS: Retro Badger Gaming



Thankyou to the original Authors for the Texture Modelling! 





Enjoy!



Retro-Badger

Comments on this File
6 hours ago by THE SCI-FI KING

Hey Up Scifi Fi Here i test this update out you still got big problem with the power situation  no way starfleet will let ship problematic in power its drain too fast I Tested it with Evo which that is also patched  evo should be by stronger there some unbalancing  and the AI acted Dumb stayed in one spot just letting me hit it  even tho its torpedos is online and maybe make the torpedos load faster

Retro Badger Gaming


54 XP

Registered 4th October 2022

1 Files Uploaded

