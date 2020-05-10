Have you always wanted to be a brilliant technobabble captain like in the series? Well now's your chance. So redistribute those shields! I had a similar mod in my mod list made by Madon. But mine is much more advanced and also balanced. What does this mod do? ---------------------- This mod enables you to redistribute your shields. - It will take anywhere from 60 - 100 seconds before you will be able to do so again. So choose the moment wisely. - The shield redistribution recalculation time depends on the shield strength imbalance. So if all shields are roughly of the same strength then it will take a little over 60 seconds and if any one shield is for example at 100% and another one in single digits then it will take close to 100 seconds. - Once the button is activated then it's replaced by a neat counter showing you the progress of the shield redistribution recalculation. - If all shields are at 100% or if they are exactly even then the button will not activate to prevent misclicks. - There is a vocal response from Felix and some button pushing to increase immersion. Requirements: ------------- - Bridge Commander - Bridge Commander 1.1 Patch: https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/bridge-commander-patch - Kobayashi Maru 2011.10: http://download.weavernet.at/Games/Star_Trek_Bridge_Commander/Mods/KOBMARU-2011.10.7z - Galaxy Charts Warp AI Fix: Nexusmods: https://www.nexusmods.com/startrekbridgecommmander/mods/4009 Game Front: https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/galaxy-charts-warp-ai-fix Installation instructions: -------------------------- - Copy the folder 'scripts' to your Bridge Commander folder. Overwrite if necessary. - Don't forget to activate the 'Redistribute Shields' Mutator inside 'Configure' -> 'Customize' -> 'Mutators'. How to use this mod: -------------------- - A button called "Redistribute Shield" now appears in Felixs menu. Click it to have the shields redistributed. Check out my other mods: ------------------------ - Brex to Engineering Nexusmods: https://www.nexusmods.com/startrekbridgecommmander/mods/4007 Game Front: https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/brex-to-engineering - Repair Destroyed Systems Nexusmods: https://www.nexusmods.com/startrekbridgecommmander/mods/4008 Game Front: https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/repair-destroyed-systems-1 - Galaxy Charts Warp AI Fix Nexusmods: https://www.nexusmods.com/startrekbridgecommmander/mods/4009 Game Front: https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/galaxy-charts-warp-ai-fix Let me know if you discover a bug please. Hope you enjoy!

