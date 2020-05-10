Have you always wanted to be a brilliant technobabble captain like in the series? Well now's your chance. So redistribute those shields! I had a similar mod in my mod list made by Madon. But mine is much more advanced and also balanced.
What does this mod do?
This mod enables you to redistribute your shields.
- It will take anywhere from 60 - 100 seconds before you will be able to do so again. So choose the moment wisely.
- The shield redistribution recalculation time depends on the shield strength imbalance. So if all shields are roughly of the same strength then it will take a little over 60 seconds and if any one shield is for example at 100% and another one in single digits then it will take close to 100 seconds.
- Once the button is activated then it's replaced by a neat counter showing you the progress of the shield redistribution recalculation.
- If all shields are at 100% or if they are exactly even then the button will not activate to prevent misclicks.
- There is a vocal response from Felix and some button pushing to increase immersion.
Requirements:
Installation instructions:
- Copy the folder 'scripts' to your Bridge Commander folder. Overwrite if necessary.
- Don't forget to activate the 'Redistribute Shields' Mutator inside 'Configure' -> 'Customize' -> 'Mutators'.
How to use this mod:
- A button called "Redistribute Shield" now appears in Felixs menu. Click it to have the shields redistributed.
Check out my other mods:
Let me know if you discover a bug please. Hope you enjoy!
Version: 1.0
Released: 10th May 2020 5:04pm
