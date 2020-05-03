I had the predecessor of this mod sitting in my modlist for a very long time. But it was buggy, needed a stretch of imagination and thus broke immersion. This is a (hopefully) bug free, revisited version of sfc3fans original idea so a lot of credit goes to him. What does this mod do? ---------------------- This mod enables you to repair destroyed systems using replicated replacement parts. - The power to replicate replacement parts for repairs is drawn form the main battery - The only system that can be replicated using the power drawn from the backup battery is the Warp Core and it also has precedence before any other repairs because it is such a crucial system (no power = no replacement parts!). - If your are flying the Kazon Rider, Promellian Battlecruiser, Worker Bee or a Escape Pod then your're out of luck and the buttons will not do anything because those races/ships don't/didn't posses replicators. Requirements: ------------- - Bridge Commander - Bridge Commander 1.1 Patch - Kobayashi Maru 2011.10 Installation instructions: -------------------------- - Copy the folder 'scripts' to your Bridge Commander folder. Overwrite if necessary. - Don't forget to activate the 'Repair Destroyed Systems' Mutator inside 'Configure' -> 'Customize' -> 'Mutators'. How to use this mod: -------------------- - A drop down menu called "Repair Destroyed Systems" now appears in Brexs menu. Click it to see a list of replacement parts that can be replicated. - If a system is completely destroyed click the corresponding button and the indicated (sub)system will be available for repair again for the indicated cost in main battery power. The Warp Core is the only system that can be replicated using the power from the backup battery since it's such a crucial system. - If Engineering (Repair System) is also destroyed and you can not get any repairs going complete any "Emergency Repair" and the crew fill fix Engineering (Repair System) in the process. The logic behind this mod: -------------------------- How is it possible that replicating whole parts for the warp engine costs the same for a Galaxy class ship and for a shuttle craft for example? The thinking is that fewer and smaller parts are needed for a shuttle warp drive and this thus requires also less power (and a shuttle has less power). That is why the "power cost" is indicated in percentages and not in absolute numbers. There are a few trade-offs to this logic but it's well worth it to not make things unnecessarily too complex. Check out my other mods: ------------------------ - Brex to Engineering Nexusmods: https://www.nexusmods.com/startrekbridgecommmander/mods/4007 Game Front: https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/brex-to-engineering Changes compared to previous versions: -------------------------------------- - No more mysterious universal "Parts" that could be used to patch any (sub)system and that had to be replenished by a transport ship. - All (sub)systems can be repaired now. - Lots of fine tuning and streamlining. The differences are huge. Let me know if you discover a bug or if I forgot to give credit to someone please. Hope you enjoy! Trollface3 (on Nexusmods)

