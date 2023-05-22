Romulan D'voridex Cruiser (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions & BC2 Dvoridex==== Christmas 2005 Scaled Length: 2400m (width 2600m) Credits: Design, Mesh and texture alterations: Nightsoft/Raven Night Model and textures: LC Amaral Conversion and HP: Starforce2 Torpedo By Durandal Thanks to Collective Allaince forum for beta testing. Dvoridex weapons 4x torpedo tubes, 6 each fore 2x Torpedo tubes, 6 each aft 1 1200 damage pulse cannon port and star aft, 2 dorsal, 2 ventral, 2 port/star beak 4x light cannons (800 damage) foreward edge of the wings 4x 3200 damage assult cannon, nose. 13 truely evil surprises placed strategicly around the hull :D Please note that if you chose to attack this vessel with a 700m starship and you wind up infront of this thing, you with loose your ship in about 10 seconds. It has dual fwd tractors and plenty of mass to stop you cold while your ship is disintigrated with a multitude of pulse weapons and a barage of 24 torpedoes. This vessel is meant for taking on the supervessels of other races for BC2 (none of them have been built yet) and cubes, starbases ect. I don't want to hear any whinning about how this ship blew your excelcior in half with 2 shots. Notce: This ships armament differs from one of Raven's spec sheets. Since the 2 daigrams he sent me conflict, I've improvezed a bit and as soon as I am able to contact hima nd get details on the proper weapons and lcoation I will update the hardpoint, and release a hardpoint only patch. _________________________________________________________________________________________________ LICENCE FOR DISTRIBUTION This mod is the property of Nightsoft, Inc., patent pending, and is not to be distributed for profit, sold, bartered, rented, or otherwise used for personal gain without express permission from the owner. All rights are reserved. Permission is hereby given to all that wish to distribute or alter this mod, as long as the above conditions are met and this licence is included in the readme, and appears at the top of the document. The mod must remain proprietory; usage is restricted to SFC, BC, KA and Armada. You must also secure permission from the original author of the mod. If you wish to alter this mod in any way, we ask that you contact the original author for permission before you release it to the public. If you do not follow the aformentioned conditions, you will be considered in violation of this user licence agreement, and will be subject to legal action. Any and all subsequent alterations or additions to this product are the property of Nightsoft. Nightsoft reserves the right to alter this licence at any time. Thank you and enjoy. Raven Night CEO Nightsoft http://www.nightsoftware.com [email protected] __________________________________________________________________________________________________ Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Plasma 4", "Disruptor 3", "Disruptor 4" for BC RE v1.2 - the phaser sfx script has been updated to use "Pulse Disruptor" sfx for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Romulan Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More