Romulan K'Vort Class

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here I Have Patched an Old Ship that the Author seem quite inactive now so i took to practice learn how to bring these years...

  • 6 Downloads
  • Uploaded 3 days ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 2.61MB in size
File Description

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here I Have Patched an Old Ship that the Author seem quite inactive now so i took to practice learn how to bring these years old ship back to their former Glory Days and got more to come after this!  This Ship is not bad it has 4 torpedoes at once before reloading, as well as 4 pulse cannons that can fire several shots at a time.  it may need speed increase in future update for now and etc At Moment focusing on Is Bringing alot Of Mods Back and it's quite a big project and some you may know i have my Own YouTube  Channel Where you can see these Ships in action. and on our community Page.

===Starforce Productions ====

Credits: Model and textures: Mindblip, raven night 


Conversion, hardpoints: starforce2 


Kitbashed by Viper

New Patch By 

THE SCI-FI KING




About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 20th October 2022 10:41pm

