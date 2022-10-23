Romulan King Condor

This type of warbird was found in the Excelsior era through the Ambassador era, with it's end coming shortly after the introduction of the Melak classes. This warbird is 520m in length, and carries and armament of defensive disruptor beam arcs on it's wings, a Fwd heavy Disruptor, 2 fwd and 1 aft torpedo tubes, and 4x wing mounted heavy plasma cannons. As a large, slower moving ship, it would have been supported by cruisers or destroyers such as the Firehawk class or ships of similar or smaller size, and in fleet action likely several battlecruisers such as Condors or Senator class pocket DNs. Alone, it's torpedo spreads and heavy cannons could easily put the hurt on multiple federation vessels, even if one was of the Excelsior class. By the time of the Melak, Ambassador class, and the events of Narendra 3, these ships were still in service, and quite common, though their construction would have been ceased or nearly so, and the Focus shifted to the Melak and Development of the Class D's. Production of Firehawks and Senators probably outlasted the big birds, since the need for smaller ships was still in demand and their smaller size made refits and design tweaks much easier, giving them a longer service life. Bugs: there is one known bug, and due to the construction of the mesh it cannot be fixed without a major edit to the mesh itself (any takers?) It's best used with visible damage turned off to avoid premature detachment of the Warbirds head and thus crippling of the ship.

Read More