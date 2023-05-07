Romulan Stormking (KM and Remastered Versions)

STORMKING original model hosted in The Central Savoy (www.the-tcs.net) ============================================================= Description: ------------- A K´tinga cruiser converted by the Romulans to their own technology. Requeriments: -------------- Nothing in special. Installation -------------- Copy the contents of the zip in your Bridge Commander folder, make a plugin in BCMP and voilá! Ready to fly! Credits: --------- (From the original readme) model design : FASA, Atra-Hasis textures : Atra-Hasis, based on Moonraker's Retexture : Chris Lee (ChrsLWlstr) and Smiley mesh : Body: Pneumonic81 based on Moonraker's KCA. Engines: Atra-Hasis Build time : 3 days Conversion: Neokaede Hardpoints: Neokaede Plasma Torpedo: Laurelin, reworked by me Weapons sounds: Taldren (SFC2) Thanks to: ------------ - All the original people who worked in this great ship! - GAFY? and USS Phoenix for their help getting permission from the authors. - Dasher42 for foundation, and Nanobyte for BCMP/BCMI and NanoFX2. Updated 2023-05-07 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use TMP Torpedoes for KM Version, "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes" for BC RE v1.2) - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Romulan Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

